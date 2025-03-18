Bulgaria Declares National Mourning on Tuesday in Solidarity with North Macedonia Tragedy

Society » INCIDENTS | March 17, 2025, Monday // 12:31
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Declares National Mourning on Tuesday in Solidarity with North Macedonia Tragedy @Pexels

On Tuesday, March 18, Bulgaria will observe a day of national mourning in response to the tragic fire in a nightclub in Kocani, North Macedonia, which resulted in the deaths of 59 people and left over 150 others injured. Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov confirmed the decision, emphasizing Bulgaria's solidarity with its neighbor in this heartbreaking moment.

Zhelyazkov extended his condolences to the families of the victims and stated that 14 injured individuals had been transported to medical facilities in Bulgaria, located in Sofia, Plovdiv, and Varna. He reassured that Bulgaria is prepared to accept more injured persons, depending on the needs communicated by North Macedonia. "We are in constant contact with our colleagues in North Macedonia, and we are ready to provide further assistance," he remarked.

The Prime Minister highlighted the importance of showing empathy and solidarity during such difficult times. He also mentioned that conditions had been arranged for the victims' relatives to travel to Bulgaria and be in contact with their loved ones, offering them necessary support. Zhelyazkov also stressed that the decision to observe a day of mourning was motivated by compassion, without any political considerations, with the shared hope that the two nations could come together in unity.

The fire, which occurred during a concert over the weekend, is believed to have been caused by pyrotechnics. While the majority of the victims remain in North Macedonia, some are receiving treatment in Bulgaria and other Balkan countries. The Prime Minister expressed hope for the swift recovery of those injured.

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, macedonia, Kocani, mourning

Related Articles:

Evanna Lynch to Attend Aniventure Comic Con 2025 in Bulgaria

Evanna Lynch, the beloved actress who portrayed Luna Lovegood in the "Harry Potter" film series, will be a special guest at Aniventure Comic Con 2025

Society | March 18, 2025, Tuesday // 23:00

Bulgaria’s Economic Growth Outpaces Expectations, Inflation to Determine Eurozone Path

In the fourth quarter of 2024, Bulgaria's economy showed a stronger performance than anticipated

Business » Finance | March 18, 2025, Tuesday // 23:00

March 18 Weather in Bulgaria: Rain, Snow, and a Temperature Drop

On March 18, 2025, Bulgaria will experience a notable weather shift

Society » Environment | March 17, 2025, Monday // 17:53

Bulgaria Strengthens Fire Safety and Social Education After Recent Tragedies

The Bulgarian Ministry of Education and Science is launching an initiative to train teachers to lead discussions with students on critical social issues following the tragic incident in Kocani, North Macedonia

Society | March 17, 2025, Monday // 16:26

Restaurants in Bulgaria to Go Dark for 9 Minutes in Fight for Lower VAT

Restaurant and hotel industry representatives in Bulgaria are escalating their protests against the planned increase in VAT for the sector,

Business | March 17, 2025, Monday // 15:29

Bulgaria to Raise Vignette and Toll Fees from April 1

The Ministry of Regional Development and Public Works has proposed an increase in vignette and toll fees

Society | March 17, 2025, Monday // 15:17
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Incidents

Bulgaria Provides Medical Aid for Kocani Fire Victims, Hospital Appeals for Blood Donations

Fourteen victims of the devastating fire at a disco in Kocani, North Macedonia, have been transported to Bulgaria for medical treatment

Society » Incidents | March 17, 2025, Monday // 08:38

Tragic Crash on Dobrich-Silistra Road: Two High School Graduates Killed

A fatal accident on the Dobrich-Silistra road claimed the lives of two high school graduates and left two others injured

Society » Incidents | March 12, 2025, Wednesday // 09:38

Germany Airport Strike Disrupts Flights: 12 Cancellations from Bulgaria

A nationwide strike by German airport workers led to the cancellation of 12 flights between Bulgaria and Germany on Monday

Society » Incidents | March 10, 2025, Monday // 09:01

Pazardzhik Emergency Department Treats Multiple Teen Cases Linked to Alcohol and Vaping

The emergency department in Pazardzhik has reported five recent cases of underage patients admitted after consuming alcohol, stimulants, or engaging in risky behavior.

Society » Incidents | March 5, 2025, Wednesday // 16:02

Tragic Fall: 28-Year-Old Bulgarian Woman Dies While Climbing UK Peak

A tragic accident in the UK has claimed the life of a 28-year-old Bulgarian woman who fell while attempting to climb Tryfan, one of the country’s most well-known peaks, standing at 900 meters.

Society » Incidents | February 27, 2025, Thursday // 16:04

British Tourist Arrested for Assaulting Security Guard in Borovets

A 41-year-old British citizen has been taken into custody in Bulgaria's Borovets after allegedly assaulting a security guard at the resort

Society » Incidents | February 24, 2025, Monday // 14:00
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria