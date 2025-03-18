Bulgaria Declares National Mourning on Tuesday in Solidarity with North Macedonia Tragedy

On Tuesday, March 18, Bulgaria will observe a day of national mourning in response to the tragic fire in a nightclub in Kocani, North Macedonia, which resulted in the deaths of 59 people and left over 150 others injured. Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov confirmed the decision, emphasizing Bulgaria's solidarity with its neighbor in this heartbreaking moment.

Zhelyazkov extended his condolences to the families of the victims and stated that 14 injured individuals had been transported to medical facilities in Bulgaria, located in Sofia, Plovdiv, and Varna. He reassured that Bulgaria is prepared to accept more injured persons, depending on the needs communicated by North Macedonia. "We are in constant contact with our colleagues in North Macedonia, and we are ready to provide further assistance," he remarked.

The Prime Minister highlighted the importance of showing empathy and solidarity during such difficult times. He also mentioned that conditions had been arranged for the victims' relatives to travel to Bulgaria and be in contact with their loved ones, offering them necessary support. Zhelyazkov also stressed that the decision to observe a day of mourning was motivated by compassion, without any political considerations, with the shared hope that the two nations could come together in unity.

The fire, which occurred during a concert over the weekend, is believed to have been caused by pyrotechnics. While the majority of the victims remain in North Macedonia, some are receiving treatment in Bulgaria and other Balkan countries. The Prime Minister expressed hope for the swift recovery of those injured.