Bulgaria Wins Silver at World Handball Cup, Narrowly Defeated by Great Britain

Sports | March 17, 2025, Monday // 10:49
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Wins Silver at World Handball Cup, Narrowly Defeated by Great Britain

Bulgaria's men’s national handball team claimed silver at the World Handball Cup held in Varna, marking their best result in the tournament’s five editions. Previously, the team had secured two third-place finishes. However, a key turning point in the final was a red card handed to captain and assistant coach Svetlin Dimitrov in the 19th minute, which disrupted Bulgaria's momentum. Despite this setback, the team fought hard but ultimately fell to Great Britain, losing 25-29 after trailing at halftime 13-15.

Svetlin Dimitrov, who scored 51 goals throughout the tournament, was named MVP and top scorer, achieving an impressive 87% success rate. Meanwhile, goalkeeper Nikolay Petrov was awarded Best Goalkeeper, and Kristiyan Vassilev earned recognition as the Best Distributor. The final match was intense from start to finish. A brilliant save by Petrov was followed by a quick goal from Vassilev, and Bulgaria managed to stay close throughout the match. However, as the score reached 6-7, Dimitrov was sent off following an incident during a penalty shot that resulted in a direct red card under current rules.

This turn of events put Bulgaria on the back foot, as Great Britain pulled ahead 7-10. Despite attempts to recover, including goals from Nikolay Genov and Michael Ivanov, the team struggled without Dimitrov’s leadership. As the game progressed, Bulgaria fell behind by three and, despite further efforts, couldn't bridge the gap, with Great Britain emerging victorious. Coach Iliyan Vassilev acknowledged that the team fought valiantly but lacked the physical strength to overcome their opponents in the final stages.

After the match, Svetlin Dimitrov expressed his disappointment at the loss, emphasizing that despite the red card, he felt the team gave their all. He also reflected on the individual awards, stating that he would gladly trade them for the cup. Dimitrov highlighted the importance of motivating younger players and fostering the development of handball in Bulgaria.

Great Britain's coach, Ricardo Vasconcelos, praised Bulgaria’s progress since January, noting that while their first encounter had ended in a draw, his team had prepared better for this match. He congratulated the Bulgarian team on their good result and the great organization of the event.

The USA secured the bronze medals after a 31-28 victory over Nigeria, with coach Robert Hedin expressing satisfaction with his team’s performance. Paraguay and Moldova also had notable finishes, taking fifth and seventh place, respectively, with victories over Cyprus and Azerbaijan.

This year's tournament was the fifth edition of the World Handball Cup, and it marked the third time Bulgaria has hosted the event, with eight teams participating. All players were under 24, with only three older players allowed per team.

Sports » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Handball, Bulgaria, Varna

Related Articles:

Evanna Lynch to Attend Aniventure Comic Con 2025 in Bulgaria

Evanna Lynch, the beloved actress who portrayed Luna Lovegood in the "Harry Potter" film series, will be a special guest at Aniventure Comic Con 2025

Society | March 18, 2025, Tuesday // 23:00

Bulgaria’s Economic Growth Outpaces Expectations, Inflation to Determine Eurozone Path

In the fourth quarter of 2024, Bulgaria's economy showed a stronger performance than anticipated

Business » Finance | March 18, 2025, Tuesday // 23:00

March 18 Weather in Bulgaria: Rain, Snow, and a Temperature Drop

On March 18, 2025, Bulgaria will experience a notable weather shift

Society » Environment | March 17, 2025, Monday // 17:53

Restaurants in Bulgaria to Go Dark for 9 Minutes in Fight for Lower VAT

Restaurant and hotel industry representatives in Bulgaria are escalating their protests against the planned increase in VAT for the sector,

Business | March 17, 2025, Monday // 15:29

Bulgaria to Raise Vignette and Toll Fees from April 1

The Ministry of Regional Development and Public Works has proposed an increase in vignette and toll fees

Society | March 17, 2025, Monday // 15:17

Costa Rica Seizes 50 Kg of Cocaine Destined for Bulgaria

Costa Rican authorities have intercepted 50 kg of cocaine, which was destined for a port in Bulgaria

Crime | March 17, 2025, Monday // 15:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Sports

Bulgarian Tennis Star Dimitrov Defeated by Alcaraz in Indian Wells

Grigor Dimitrov's run at the prestigious Masters tournament in Indian Wells came to a quick end as he was eliminated in the fourth round by defending champion Carlos Alcaraz

Sports | March 13, 2025, Thursday // 09:37

Bulgaria’s Georgi Ivanov Clinches Gold with a Technical Knockout at European U23 Championship

Bulgarian wrestler Georgi Ivanov secured his second consecutive European Under-23 championship title after an emphatic victory in the 125-kilogram freestyle category

Sports | March 11, 2025, Tuesday // 13:09

Bulgarian Tennis Ace Grigor Dimitrov Triumphs Over Monfils, Faces Alcaraz Next

Grigor Dimitrov secured a place in the round of 16 at the Masters 1000 tournament in Indian Wells after a hard-fought victory over France’s Gael Monfils

Sports | March 11, 2025, Tuesday // 10:27

Bulgarian Chess Star Nurgyul Salimova Secures First and Second Place in Baku Chess Competition

Bulgarian chess player Nurgyul Salimova achieved an impressive performance at the Ganira Pashayeva tournament in Baku

Sports | March 10, 2025, Monday // 08:11

Bulgarian Tennis Star Grigor Dimitrov Advances to Third Round in Indian Wells

Bulgarian tennis star, Grigor Dimitrov, started his campaign at the Indian Wells Open with a strong performance, securing a straight-sets victory over Portugal’s Nuno Borges

Sports | March 9, 2025, Sunday // 11:51

Dominant Performance: Bulgaria Secures Team Title at Snowboard World Championships

Bulgarian snowboarders Tervel Zamfirov and Malena Zamfirova secured the world title in the team event

Sports | March 7, 2025, Friday // 09:06
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria