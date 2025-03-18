Evanna Lynch to Attend Aniventure Comic Con 2025 in Bulgaria

Evanna Lynch, the beloved actress who portrayed Luna Lovegood in the "Harry Potter" film series, will be a special guest at Aniventure Comic Con 2025. She will arrive on July 5 at the Inter Expo Center in Sofia, where she will take part in an exclusive panel. During the event, Lynch will share interesting insights about her life and career, answering questions from fans in attendance. Additionally, attendees will have the opportunity to meet her in person, as well as purchase tickets for a photo or autograph session at Meet&Greet. Prices for these interactions range from 80 to 180 BGN, with tickets available on the Eventim network and the Aniventure Comic Con website.

Lynch's breakthrough came in 2007 when she was cast as Luna Lovegood after a worldwide search that saw 15,000 candidates vying for the role. Her portrayal of Luna in the "Harry Potter" films, including "Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix," "Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince," and the two parts of "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows," made her one of the most cherished characters in the saga. Her outstanding performances have earned her numerous nominations for Best Supporting Actress. Apart from her fame in the "Harry Potter" franchise, Lynch gained further recognition for her leading role in the 2016 film My Name is Emily, where she won the Acting award at the Newport Beach Film Festival and was named Best Actress at the Victoria TX Indie Film Fest. She also maintains an active presence on the theater scene in the UK.

Alongside Lynch, another star guest at this year's Aniventure Comic Con is Anthony Daniels, known for his iconic role as C-3PO in Star Wars. Cosplay enthusiasts will also be thrilled to meet Trine.k.n, a renowned cosplay artist and prop maker from Denmark. Trine, who is a seasoned judge and competitor in various cosplay events, will be joining the festival to participate in the highly anticipated cosplay competition. She has won several prestigious awards, including first place in the solo category at ICL 2024 in Spain and the grand prize at TOC 2023 in Austria. Trine's work has also earned her collaborations with major companies such as Bethesda and Bandai Namco. Her passion lies in creating costumes from medieval-themed video games, films, and TV series, though she is constantly exploring new techniques and materials in her craft.

Additionally, Aniventure Comic Con 2025 will host the World Cosplay Summit (WCS), one of the most prestigious cosplay competitions globally. The event will select two Bulgarian winners who will represent the country in Nagoya, Japan. These winners will compete on one of the world's largest cosplay stages, alongside participants from 43 other countries, and will take part in various activities such as photo shoots, parades, workshops, and meetings with industry professionals.

Fans of cosplay, manga, comics, anime, gaming, and popular culture can expect an exciting array of activities and appearances at Aniventure Comic Con 2025. Tickets for the event, including two-day, ULTRA, and MEET&GREET options, are available for purchase through the Aniventure Comic Con website and the Eventim network nationwide.