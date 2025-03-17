Bulgarian Student Kaloyan Geshev Breaks World Speed Math Record

Society » EDUCATION | March 17, 2025, Monday // 10:35
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Student Kaloyan Geshev Breaks World Speed Math Record

Bulgarian student Kaloyan Geshev has set a new world record in speed mathematics. The young prodigy completed 10 complex calculations in just 1 minute and 14 seconds, as reported by Nova.

Geshev performed the feat at New Bulgarian University (NBU) in front of witnesses, solving ten five-digit numbers by representing them as the sum of no more than four squares. One example he provided was the number 68,985, which he expressed as 2602+372+42.

The tasks for the record attempt were generated instantly by a computer. Kaloyan’s achievement surpassed the previous record of 4 minutes and 54 seconds, set in February 2020 in the Netherlands. The new record is four times faster than the earlier attempt.

"I tried to be a little slower so as not to make a mistake," Geshev remarked after the attempt. His mother, Rumyana Gesheva, shared that Kaloyan practices daily to improve his skills.

