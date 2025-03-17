Ukrainian Forces Retreat from Sudzha as Defence Minister Rejects Encirclement Claims

Bulgaria: Ukrainian Forces Retreat from Sudzha as Defence Minister Rejects Encirclement Claims

Ukraine's Defence Minister, Rustem Umierov, addressed claims of Ukrainian servicemen being surrounded in Russia's Kursk Oblast, stating that the reports were inaccurate. He clarified that the Ukrainian forces had conducted planned redeployments to more advantageous positions but firmly denied the suggestion that any units were encircled. "Our defence forces continue their operations and maintain control over significant stretches of enemy territory," Umierov stated. He referred to similar claims about encirclement during the BRICS summit last autumn, which were ultimately unverified. Umierov dismissed the claims as part of ongoing propaganda efforts and affirmed that Ukraine would maintain active defense operations to prevent further Russian advancements into Ukrainian territory.

On March 16, Ukraine's General Staff confirmed the full withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from the town of Sudzha in Russia's Kursk Oblast. The announcement was made through updated battlefield maps posted on social media, showing the complete retreat from the area. The withdrawal came after Russian forces had claimed to have captured Sudzha, and despite the logistical challenges Ukraine faced in the region, the move was part of a broader strategy to preserve Ukrainian forces amidst intensified Russian artillery, drone, and glide bomb strikes.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Ukraine had successfully drawn Russian forces away from key cities like Pokrovsk, Sumy, and Kharkiv. The President noted that despite the pressures, the situation on the Pokrovsk front had stabilized. Ukrainian forces had been able to pull significant numbers of Russian troops into Kursk Oblast, redirecting their attention from other fronts.

As tensions in the region continue, U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin are expected to have a phone call this week, with hopes from Washington that a ceasefire agreement may be reached in the near future. This comes amid growing concerns about the possibility of an escalation in the Sumy region, as Russian troops are amassing along the border, with the intention to launch an attack. Zelensky warned that Ukraine was prepared to counter any Russian offensive in the region.

At the same time, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has proposed sending 10,000 peacekeeping troops to Ukraine in the event of a peace deal with Russia. The proposal, which was discussed at a high-level summit in London, aims to provide security guarantees for Ukraine following a potential ceasefire. The peacekeeping mission would include troops from several countries, including the UK and France, with additional support from NATO members. However, not all European nations are fully on board with the plan, as countries like Italy and Finland have expressed reservations.

