Russia Signals Conditions for Peace in Ukraine as Trump Plans Putin Call

U.S. President Donald Trump announced that he will hold a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, March 18, to discuss a potential resolution to the war in Ukraine. Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump said significant work had been done over the weekend to prepare for the discussion.

The planned conversation follows diplomatic efforts led by the United States, including negotiations in Saudi Arabia earlier this month. During those talks, Ukraine agreed to a proposed 30-day ceasefire, which the U.S. hopes will serve as a starting point for broader peace negotiations. Trump emphasized that while a resolution is not guaranteed, he believes there is a strong chance to end the conflict.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio outlined the administration’s two-phase approach to ending the war. According to Rubio, the immediate goal, "Plan A," is to halt active combat through a ceasefire. The second phase, "Plan B," involves bringing both sides to the negotiating table to establish a lasting resolution. Rubio acknowledged the difficulty of reaching a final agreement but stressed that a ceasefire is a necessary first step before broader peace talks can begin.

Russia has expressed conditional support for the ceasefire proposal but has set demands, including guarantees that Ukraine will not use the truce to mobilize troops or receive additional military aid. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko stated that any peace deal would need external security guarantees and suggested that unarmed observers or a civilian monitoring mission could be deployed to ensure compliance. Moscow has also reiterated its insistence that Ukraine remain neutral and refrain from seeking NATO membership.

Meanwhile, Trump's special envoy, Steve Witkoff, recently traveled to Moscow for discussions with Putin. The Kremlin signaled a willingness to consider the ceasefire plan, and Witkoff expressed optimism about making progress in the coming weeks. He also indicated that negotiations would include key issues such as the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, access to ports, and the situation in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, where heavy fighting continues.

Trump hinted at discussions involving territorial matters and infrastructure, stating that "certain assets" are already being considered for division. However, European allies and Ukrainian officials have warned that any rushed agreement without clear security guarantees could lead to further instability. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has insisted that any peacekeeping force deployed in Ukraine must include U.S. troops and has called for at least 200,000 European peacekeepers to prevent further Russian aggression.

