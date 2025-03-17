U.S. Strikes on Houthis Continue as Death Toll Rises to 53 - Russia Urges Trump to Stop

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) forces continue their military operations against Houthi fighters in Yemen, with video footage released on X showing military aircraft taking off. In the accompanying post, CENTCOM reiterated its commitment to countering the Iran-backed Houthis. The ongoing airstrikes have resulted in at least 53 fatalities, including five women and two children, and around 100 injuries, according to the Houthi-run Health Ministry, as reported by The Hill.

The strikes have targeted multiple locations, including the Yemeni capital, Sanaa, and the Saada province, a known Houthi stronghold near the Saudi border. In response, the Houthis have vowed to retaliate, stating that they will "meet escalation with escalation." The group has also claimed responsibility for an attack on the USS Harry S. Truman carrier strike group, alleging they used missiles and drones. However, U.S. officials have not confirmed any such incident, according to The Hill.

On March 15, U.S. President Donald Trump announced that he had ordered the military to take "decisive and powerful" action against the Houthis, accusing them of conducting an "unrelenting campaign of piracy, violence, and terrorism" against American and allied assets. In a post on Truth Social, Trump blamed his predecessor, Joe Biden, for a "pathetically weak" response that emboldened the Houthis. He stated that the U.S. military would deploy "overwhelming lethal force" until its objectives were met, emphasizing that freedom of navigation in key waterways must be restored.

Trump warned the Houthis to cease their attacks immediately or face severe consequences. "Hell will rain down upon you like nothing you have ever seen before," he wrote. He also issued a direct message to Iran, demanding an end to its support for the Houthis, cautioning that the U.S. would hold Tehran accountable if it continued its backing of the rebel group.

Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov called on the U.S. to halt its military strikes on Yemen. According to a statement from the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Lavrov urged U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio to "immediately cease the use of force" following Washington's decision to escalate military operations in the region.

The conflict in Yemen has drawn international concern, with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urging restraint and warning of the worsening humanitarian crisis in the country. He called for an end to all military activity, stressing the "grave risks" posed by continued hostilities.

Since the Hamas attack on Israel in October 2023, the Houthis have intensified their assaults on vessels in the Red Sea, significantly disrupting global trade. The U.S. has repeatedly condemned these actions, citing the impact on international commerce and maritime security. Trump reiterated that no terrorist force would be allowed to threaten American and allied naval assets or interfere with the free movement of commercial shipping.