North Macedonia Mourns Kocani Fire Victims as Investigation Unfolds

A seven-day period of mourning has been declared in North Macedonia in memory of the victims of the tragic fire that broke out at the Pulse disco in Kocani. The devastating incident, which occurred during a concert by the popular band DNK, claimed the lives of 59 people and left 155 others injured. Some of the injured have been transported for treatment to neighboring countries, including Bulgaria, Greece, Turkey, and Serbia. Eight of them were flown to Sofia aboard a Spartan aircraft.

Authorities have launched a large-scale investigation into the disaster, with a team of nine prosecutors leading the probe. So far, over 20 individuals have been questioned, and 15 people have been detained, including concert organizers and the owner of the establishment. Among those in custody are a former secretary at the Ministry of Economy, a high-ranking official from the same ministry, the former director of the Protection and Rescue Agency, and several employees from the agency. There is speculation that former Economy Minister Kreshnik Bekteshi and a former director of the Protection and Rescue Agency were also questioned, though no official confirmation has been given regarding their detention.

According to the investigation's initial findings, the disco lacked proper fire safety systems, including fire hydrants, extinguishers, and alarms. The building, a former parquet factory, was illegally converted into a nightclub and did not meet regulatory standards. Its entrance door was found to be below required safety dimensions, and there was no designated emergency exit. Moreover, the venue used pyrotechnic effects without the necessary permits, with fireworks reportedly reaching up to three meters high. Officials believe the fire was sparked by these pyrotechnics, which ignited flammable soundproofing materials used in the club's interior.

At a press conference, North Macedonia's Interior Minister Panche Toshkovski said that the tragedy was a result of corruption and a failure to enforce safety regulations. He stressed that all those involved in the mismanagement and illegal activities surrounding the nightclub would face justice. The government has ordered an immediate inspection of all entertainment venues, including nightclubs and cabarets, to assess compliance with safety regulations. Additionally, an international assistance mechanism has been activated to support the country in dealing with the aftermath of the disaster.

President Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova emphasized the need to prevent similar tragedies in the future, calling for stricter enforcement of safety regulations. She urged authorities to ensure that no responsible party escapes justice. Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski, for his part, vowed to dismantle the corrupt system that allowed such a catastrophe to occur, stating that he was prepared to take full moral responsibility if necessary.

Meanwhile, the situation in Kocani remains dire, with families desperately searching for their missing loved ones. A local resident described how people gathered outside hospitals in Skopje and Stip, hoping for news of their relatives. Medical personnel, police officers, military units, and Red Cross volunteers have been mobilized to provide assistance. Doctors have reported that many of the injured are suffering from severe burns, while others have sustained fractures.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs has confirmed that 250 tickets were officially sold for the concert, but there were nearly 500 people inside the venue at the time of the fire. All the bodies of the deceased have been recovered and are being sent to Skopje for forensic examination.

The Macedonian government has issued an appeal against politicizing the tragedy, assuring the public that no information will be withheld regarding the investigation. "There are no words that can ease the pain of the irreparable loss," the government stated, expressing its condolences to the victims' families.