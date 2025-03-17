Bulgaria Mobilizes to Provide Medical Assistance After Tragic Fire in North Macedonia

Bulgaria has mobilized to assist those affected by the tragic fire at a disco in Kocani, North Macedonia, which has claimed at least 51 lives and left over 100 people injured. Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov confirmed that Bulgaria is prepared to provide medical treatment and support to the victims. The country's Ministry of Health has established a special task force to coordinate assistance, headed by Minister Silvi Kirilov. The team is in constant communication with North Macedonia's Ministry of Health, ensuring that Bulgaria remains ready to offer care to the victims.

Medical teams from key institutions in Bulgaria, including the burn clinics at the University Hospital Medical Center "N. I. Pirogov," the Military Medical Academy in Varna, and "St. George" Hospital in Plovdiv, are on standby. Additionally, the Bulgarian Air Force is prepared to transport critically injured individuals to hospitals in Sofia and Varna if necessary. The situation is dire, as parents in Kocani are still searching for missing children, and hospitals in Skopje and Shtip are overwhelmed with casualties.

Bulgaria's political leadership has expressed deep condolences and pledged full support. President Rumen Radev shared his sympathy with North Macedonia's President Siljanovska and expressed Bulgaria's readiness to assist in the treatment of the injured. Foreign Minister Georgi Georgiev also reiterated this support in a conversation with his Macedonian counterpart, Timco Mucunski. Various Bulgarian politicians, including GERB leader Boyko Borissov and BSP leader Atanas Zafirov, have offered their condolences and highlighted Bulgaria's willingness to help during this difficult time.

The fire occurred during a concert by the popular Macedonian band DNA, with pyrotechnics likely triggering the blaze that quickly engulfed the venue, an old building in Kocani. Local resident Stoyan Rashkov described the situation as desperate, with many injured and missing people. He stressed that Bulgaria’s medical expertise could be crucial, particularly for children suffering from severe burns. Efforts to organize local assistance are underway, with people mobilizing through social media to support the victims.

The tragedy has left the people of Kocani in shock, and families are grappling with the loss of loved ones. The fire’s cause remains under investigation, as the authorities in North Macedonia continue to work on identifying the full extent of the damage. Despite the immense grief, the strong solidarity between Bulgaria and North Macedonia in this moment of crisis offers hope for the survivors.