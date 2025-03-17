Bulgaria Extends Support to North Macedonia After Deadly Fire in Kocani

Bulgaria has extended its support to the Republic of North Macedonia in response to the tragic fire at a disco in Kocani that claimed the lives of at least 50 people. The fire broke out during a concert by the popular Macedonian band DNA, with footage circulating on social media showing large flames and the destruction of the venue. Authorities believe the fire may have been caused by pyrotechnics used during the event. Many of the injured, approximately 30, were initially treated at a local hospital in Kocani, while around 60 others were transferred to a facility in Shtip.

Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov expressed his condolences to the families of the victims and offered Bulgaria's assistance in treating those affected by the fire. He confirmed that Bulgaria has made arrangements for the victims to receive treatment in Sofia and Varna, with readiness to accept more casualties if needed. The Bulgarian Air Force is also on standby to transport those requiring medical attention.

The fire, which occurred in the early hours, is under investigation by Macedonian authorities. Police have detained those involved in organizing the event, and prosecutors are working to determine the cause of the tragedy. Macedonian officials, including Interior Minister Panche Toshkovski and Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski, are on site to manage the crisis.

Authorities are still working to confirm the final number of victims and assess the extent of the injuries. The incident has shocked the community, and a sense of grief and solidarity has emerged in the wake of the devastating event.

"Bulgaria shares the pain of the citizens of the Republic of North Macedonia over the fire in Kocani, which killed and injured many people". This was written on the social network X by President Rumen Radev.

The head of state spoke with the President of the Republic of North Macedonia Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova and expressed condolences to the families of the deceased. Rumen Radev added that he is in contact with Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov and Bulgaria is ready to provide medical assistance to the victims.