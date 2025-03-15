Snow, Rain, and Cold Winds to Impact Bulgaria on Monday and Rest of the Week

Cold weather is expected to persist in Bulgaria at the start of the week, with temperatures continuing to drop. Monday will see cloudy skies with intermittent, sometimes intense, rain showers across the country, moving from west to east. Thunderstorms are likely after midday, and northwest winds will bring in cold air. Despite this, temperatures will remain relatively high, with minimum temperatures between 10° and 15°, around 12° in Sofia. The maximum temperatures will range from 18° to 23°, with Sofia reaching 19°.

Along the Black Sea coast, winds will shift to the west-northwest later in the day, and maximum temperatures will be between 16° and 21°. The sea will experience a mild swell of 1-2 points, with cloudy conditions and isolated rain showers, possibly accompanied by thunderstorms.

In the mountains, rain is expected in many areas, with brief but intense downpours. Thunderstorms will occur in the massifs of Western and Central Bulgaria. Winds will remain moderate to strong from the west-southwest, and temperatures will significantly drop. At 1200 meters above sea level, the maximum temperature will reach around 13°, while at 2000 meters, it will be about 7°.

The cold snap will continue on Tuesday, with morning temperatures expected to hover around zero degrees. Daytime highs will range from 2° to 7°. Rain will persist on Monday, with Southeast Bulgaria receiving the heaviest rainfall. By Tuesday, snow is expected to fall, mainly in the western half of the country. However, conditions will improve on Wednesday and Thursday, with sunny weather returning, although mornings will remain chilly before afternoon temperatures gradually warm up.