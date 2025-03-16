Greenland Protests Trump's Annexation Plans Amid Election Victory

Hundreds of people in Greenland protested on Saturday against US President Donald Trump's repeated plans to take control of the Arctic island. Demonstrators gathered in the capital, Nuuk, waving Greenland's flag and holding signs with slogans like “Respect Greenland’s sovereignty,” “We are not for sale,” and “Make America Go Away.” Similar rallies also took place in other towns across the island. The protests came just days after the center-right Demokraatit party, led by Jens-Frederik Nielsen, won the largest share of votes in the parliamentary elections.

Trump has made several public remarks in recent months expressing his desire to acquire Greenland, a Danish territory. At a meeting with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte on Thursday, he reiterated his interest in annexing the island, claiming, “I think it will happen.” He emphasized Greenland’s strategic importance to the United States and its military presence there, stating that Denmark is too far removed from the island. Greenland’s population, about 57,000 people, is primarily made up of indigenous Inuit, and it has been a self-governing territory under Denmark, with foreign and defense policies determined by Copenhagen.

Greenland’s political leaders, however, have vehemently opposed Trump's plans. A joint statement from all five parties in Greenland’s parliament condemned his comments, asserting that they could not accept “the repeated statements on annexation and control of Greenland.” They described Trump’s approach as “completely unacceptable” and emphasized that the island was not up for sale. Mute B. Egede, Greenland’s outgoing prime minister, called Trump’s approach “unacceptable” and reaffirmed Greenland’s desire for autonomy. Egede stressed that Greenlanders want to be “Greenlanders” and not become part of either Denmark or the United States.

Nielsen, who now leads the Demokraatit party, also reinforced this sentiment, stating that Greenland must be free to choose its own future. His party’s election manifesto clearly stated: “Greenland is not for sale. Not today. Not tomorrow. Not ever.” Egede, who has repeatedly called for Greenland’s independence from Denmark, further noted that the country would never align itself with the US, despite the island’s economic and strategic value.

Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen also rejected Trump’s remarks, highlighting that international law and the NATO treaty made it clear that Greenland was not open to annexation by another country. Greenland’s position remains a contentious issue in international diplomacy, as its vast mineral resources and strategic location between Russia and North America make it an attractive target for both the US and other powers.

Greenland’s long-standing relationship with Denmark has been marked by a degree of autonomy, but foreign policy and defense matters remain in the hands of the Danish government. Despite this, Greenlanders have made it clear that they are committed to maintaining control over their own future, refusing to allow external forces like the US to impose their will on the island.