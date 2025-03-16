Viktor Orban’s EU Demands: Excluding Ukraine and Defending Hungarian Interests

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban outlined a series of demands directed at the European Union on March 15, which included the controversial request to exclude Ukraine from the EU’s membership process. Orban, known for his pro-Russian stance, has consistently opposed military aid to Ukraine and has warned that Ukraine's potential accession to the EU would be detrimental to Hungary. This list of demands followed the EU’s reported agreement with Hungary to renew sanctions on over 2,400 primarily Russian targets, just hours before they were set to expire.

In his post on X (formerly Twitter), Orban outlined the 12 demands from Hungary, beginning with calls for "peace, freedom, and unity" and ending with the statement: "A Union, but without Ukraine." This final demand echoes Hungary’s 1848 revolutionary "12 points," a historic list of reformist demands that ultimately failed. The original list called for a union with Transylvania, a region now part of Romania.

What does the Hungarian nation demand from Brussels?



Let there be peace, freedom, and unity.



1. We demand a Europe of nations.

2. We demand equality before the law for all Member States.

3. Restore the competences unlawfully taken from nations.

4. National sovereignty and a… — Orbán Viktor (@PM_ViktorOrban) March 15, 2025

Orban’s rhetoric frequently emphasizes Hungarian identity in opposition to Ukrainian sovereignty and freedom, particularly citing the treatment of the Hungarian ethnic minority in Ukraine’s southeastern regions. Although Ukraine has denied accusations of discrimination, Orban has used this issue to hinder support for Ukraine’s EU ambitions and military aid. Other points in Orban’s list include opposing what he termed the "unnatural re-education of our children," advocating for the protection of Europe’s Christian heritage, and urging "peace in Europe."

Under Orban’s right-wing government, Hungary has frequently clashed with the EU. Budapest has used its veto power to block sanctions against Russia, even as Russia continues its invasion of Ukraine. At a March 6 emergency summit on European security, Hungary was the only EU country not to denounce Russia’s actions, signaling its ongoing divergence from the EU’s unified stance on Ukraine.

The recent sanctions renewal deal between Hungary and the EU saw Hungary agreeing to lift its veto, but only after securing the removal of four individuals from the sanctions list, fewer than half of what Hungary initially demanded. Another confrontation between Hungary and the EU could occur in July when the EU reviews a new economic sanctions package targeting Russia.

Hungary’s relationship with the EU has grown increasingly tense. At the end of 2024, the EU withheld over billion in funding from Hungary due to violations of EU standards. If Hungary’s contentious actions continue, the EU could consider further punitive measures, including potentially stripping Hungary of its voting rights and veto power within the union.

Ukraine’s EU membership application, which was submitted in 2022, gained candidate status within months, and accession talks formally began in June 2024. European leaders have set 2030 as the target for Ukraine’s potential entry into the bloc, despite the opposition from Hungary.