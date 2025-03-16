Fascism on the Rise? Voice of America, RFE/RL Shutdowns Raise Alarm on Press Freedom

A significant number of employees from the U.S.-funded Voice of America (VOA) were placed on administrative leave on March 15, following an executive order signed by President Donald Trump. The move is part of a broader effort to cut funding for the U.S. Agency for Global Media (USAGM), which oversees VOA and other outlets like Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL). The suspension of journalists and staff at VOA has led to concerns that the broadcaster’s operations may cease, leaving many employees in shock and uncertainty.

Emails sent to the VOA staff instructed them to stay away from the workplace and refrain from accessing internal systems. They were told to surrender all official government property, including identification badges, electronic devices, and documents. This dramatic shift came after months of speculation about possible cuts, and employees had been asked for personal contact details, indicating that changes were imminent.

In addition to the suspension of employees, the Trump administration has cut grant funding to RFE/RL, halting the agency’s operations. This follows a broader mandate from the administration to reduce federal operations deemed unnecessary, which includes significant cuts to the media organizations that USAGM oversees. Journalists from these agencies, including VOA, have criticized the decision, fearing it will severely impact the quality and reach of U.S.-funded global media.

In the wake of these changes, there has been backlash from both within the media industry and internationally. VOA’s director, Mike Abramowit, expressed his concerns that this move would undermine U.S. interests by diminishing the country’s global media presence. VOA, which serves an audience of millions across the world, had previously faced criticism from President Trump during his tenure, particularly for its coverage of his administration’s policies.

This latest decision marks a new phase in the Trump administration's push to reform what it considers wasteful government spending, with tech entrepreneur Elon Musk playing a prominent role in the push to reduce government-funded media operations. Musk had called for the closure of VOA and RFE/RL earlier in the year, criticizing them for being biased and inefficient. The situation has sparked reactions from VOA journalists, who have noted that the scale of the cuts was so extensive that they could effectively bring the broadcaster to a halt.

The cuts to USAGM are part of a broader strategy by the Trump administration to reduce the size of the federal bureaucracy, which has included eliminating thousands of positions in federal agencies. While the move is framed as a way to cut unnecessary bureaucracy, critics argue that it could undermine U.S. influence abroad, particularly in regions where VOA and RFE/RL have long been reliable sources of news. These cuts also coincide with broader reductions in U.S. support for international programs, including aid to Ukraine.

RFE/RL’s chief, Stephen Capus, expressed his concern that the decision would only strengthen America’s adversaries, such as Iran, China, and Russia, who would likely celebrate the demise of one of the U.S.’s most prominent media outlets. He stressed that dismantling these outlets would empower autocratic regimes and weaken U.S. efforts to spread democratic values globally.

The executive order signed by Trump also includes measures to reduce funding to other organizations, such as USAID, and has already led to the dismissal of several top officials from these agencies. The cuts, which are expected to continue, have drawn sharp criticism from those who argue that they will ultimately harm U.S. interests, especially in regions where independent media plays a crucial role in shaping public opinion and supporting democratic movements.