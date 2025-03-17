At Least 50 Dead in Devastating Fire at Macedonian Disco

A devastating fire broke out early on March 16 at the Pulse nightclub in Kocani, North Macedonia, during a concert, leaving at least 50 people dead and over 100 others injured. The blaze started around 3 a.m. local time and quickly spread through the venue, engulfing the ceiling and roof. At the time of the incident, the club was crowded, with around 1,500 people attending the performance by the Macedonian band DNA.

Fire in a nightclub Pulse in Kočani, North Macedonia

Local news are reporting more than 1500 people were at the club when the fire started, atleast 50 casualities and many injured. #fire #pozar pic.twitter.com/MO2mR9uCYu — Disasters Daily (@DisastersAndI) March 16, 2025

Authorities, including the country's Interior Ministry, reported that the cause of the fire was pyrotechnics used during the show. The rapid spread of the flames caused chaos, trapping many inside. Some of the injured were transported to nearby hospitals in Stip and Skopje for treatment.

NORTH MACEDONIA NIGHTCLUB FIRE:



- Town of Kocani, east of Skopje

- Around 1,500 people attended a concert

- Fire broke out at 3 a.m. at the Pulse nightclub

- At least 53 fatalities, 90-100 injured, according to local media

- Children among the victims

- Fire still burning,… pic.twitter.com/QBt6fTxIxS — AZ Intel (@AZ_Intel_) March 16, 2025

Local media outlets reported that the public prosecutor’s office is currently working to confirm the exact number of victims and injuries. The nightclub had been packed, and the tragedy has shocked the town, which is located about 100 kilometers east of the Macedonian capital, Skopje.

The incident is one of the deadliest in recent years in North Macedonia, and authorities are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the fire.