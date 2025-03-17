At Least 50 Dead in Devastating Fire at Macedonian Disco

Bulgaria: At Least 50 Dead in Devastating Fire at Macedonian Disco

A devastating fire broke out early on March 16 at the Pulse nightclub in Kocani, North Macedonia, during a concert, leaving at least 50 people dead and over 100 others injured. The blaze started around 3 a.m. local time and quickly spread through the venue, engulfing the ceiling and roof. At the time of the incident, the club was crowded, with around 1,500 people attending the performance by the Macedonian band DNA.

Authorities, including the country's Interior Ministry, reported that the cause of the fire was pyrotechnics used during the show. The rapid spread of the flames caused chaos, trapping many inside. Some of the injured were transported to nearby hospitals in Stip and Skopje for treatment.

Local media outlets reported that the public prosecutor’s office is currently working to confirm the exact number of victims and injuries. The nightclub had been packed, and the tragedy has shocked the town, which is located about 100 kilometers east of the Macedonian capital, Skopje.

The incident is one of the deadliest in recent years in North Macedonia, and authorities are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the fire.

