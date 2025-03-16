Tens of Thousands Protest in Hungary Against Orban's Rule

Tens of thousands of Hungarians gathered in Budapest for a rally protesting Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s government, with supporters of the opposition Tisza party calling for an end to his 15-year rule. The rally, attended by over 50,000 people braving cold weather, was organized by former Orban ally Peter Magyar, who now leads the Tisza party. Magyar, who has seen his party gain traction partly due to Hungary’s struggling economy, pledged to release a survey addressing key political and economic issues. The survey, he said, would give Hungarians a voice on matters that affect them. During the rally, he declared, "Our time has come," and condemned those who betray their nation.

Orban, speaking separately on March 15 to mark Hungary’s national day, intensified his rhetoric against foreign influence, vowing to target politicians and journalists funded by international bodies. He accused these individuals of serving foreign interests and undermining Hungary's sovereignty. In a speech that echoed his previous anti-EU stance, Orban promised to dismantle what he termed a “shadow army” of non-governmental organizations (NGOs), media outlets, and political figures funded by the United States and Brussels. He warned that after the day’s celebrations, Hungary would begin what he called an “Easter cleaning” of these groups. “We will eliminate the entire shadow army,” he declared.

The Prime Minister’s remarks were part of his broader criticism of the European Union. Orban likened Brussels’ interference in Hungarian affairs to the dominance of the Habsburg Empire in the 19th century, insisting that Hungary would not submit to what he perceived as external control. His comments also criticized the EU’s stance on the Russia-Ukraine war, with Orban reiterating his position that Hungary would not support Ukraine’s EU membership. He insisted, “European Union, but without Ukraine,” and denounced Brussels for pushing a pro-war agenda.

Orban’s government has increasingly targeted groups funded by USAID and other foreign organizations. He claimed that such funding has been used to promote liberal agendas that undermine Hungary’s sovereignty. In the past, Orban has accused these organizations of working to destabilize his government. He promised legal repercussions for organizations receiving foreign aid, particularly those linked to liberal causes. Recently, his party proposed constitutional amendments allowing the suspension of citizenship for dual citizens deemed a threat to Hungary's national security.

In addition to his anti-immigration stance, Orban made remarks that echoed the controversial “great replacement theory,” which posits that there is a deliberate attempt to diminish the influence of white populations in Europe. He framed the current battle as one for the "soul of the Western world," asserting that external forces are trying to alter Europe’s demographic landscape through mass immigration.

As Hungary prepares for elections next year, Orban’s combative stance against foreign influence and his promises to suppress critical voices have become central themes in his campaign. Meanwhile, the opposition, galvanized by economic dissatisfaction and a desire for change, appears to be gaining momentum as Magyar’s Tisza party attracts increasing support.