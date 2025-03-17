Trump Confesses: 24-Hour Ukraine War Promise Was Just a Joke!

US President Donald Trump clarified on Friday that he was being "a little bit sarcastic" when he repeatedly claimed during his 2024 campaign that he could end the Russia-Ukraine war in just 24 hours, even before assuming office. Trump made the remark during an interview ahead of the airing of a television episode on Sunday. When asked about his past statement, he said, “What I really mean is I’d like to get it settled, and I think I’ll be successful.”

This rare acknowledgment from Trump comes after a long history of bold and exaggerated claims. In May 2023, at a CNN town hall, Trump stated, “I’ll have that done — I’ll have that done in 24 hours,” referring to the end of the war between Russia and Ukraine. He made a similar assertion in September during a debate with then-Vice President Kamala Harris, promising that the war would be resolved before he even took office, as he would personally bring both parties to the table.

Almost two months into his second term, Trump’s administration is still working to negotiate a resolution to the ongoing conflict. Despite this, Trump expressed optimism about the possibility of peace, claiming he is receiving "good vibes" from Russian President Vladimir Putin, whom he praised for his desire for peace. Trump’s comments suggest that he believes an agreement could be close, adding that he thinks Putin would agree to a ceasefire.

Meanwhile, Trump’s Special Envoy, Steve Witkoff, traveled to Moscow this week for talks regarding a proposed temporary ceasefire, which Ukraine has reportedly accepted. If the ceasefire proposal fails to gain Putin’s agreement, Trump warned that it would result in “bad news for this world” due to the ongoing loss of life.

Trump also emphasized his familiarity with Putin, expressing confidence that the Russian leader would ultimately agree to a ceasefire. His administration remains focused on efforts to bring a resolution to the conflict, even as the situation persists.