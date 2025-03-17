Thousands Rally in Bucharest to Defend Romania’s European Future

World » SOUTHEAST EUROPE | March 16, 2025, Sunday // 09:18
Bulgaria: Thousands Rally in Bucharest to Defend Romania’s European Future

Thousands of Romanians gathered in Bucharest to demonstrate their support for the country's European future, waving EU and Romanian flags in a large-scale pro-European rally. More than 10,000 people participated, voicing their commitment to democracy and their opposition to rising nationalist and anti-European sentiment. Organizers emphasized that the event was not a protest but a peaceful gathering to counterbalance the influence of far-right rhetoric in the public sphere.

A manifesto, backed by over 40 civil society organizations from Romania and the diaspora, was signed during the rally. It stated that Romania should remain a democracy, rejecting both dictatorship and autocracy. The document will be sent to Romanian authorities, the European Commission, and the European Parliament. Similar gatherings took place in other European capitals, highlighting a broader concern over growing nationalist movements.

The demonstration comes at a politically sensitive time, as Romania prepares for a rerun of its presidential election on May 4 and 18. The Constitutional Court voided the initial December ballot over allegations of Russian interference in favor of candidate Călin Georgescu. While both Georgescu and Moscow denied the claims, the controversy led to his exclusion from the upcoming election, further fueling political divisions.

Participants in the rally expressed their concerns about Romania's geopolitical direction. Some carried banners reading, "Unity and respect – Europe gives us rights," while others chanted slogans opposing Russian influence. "Romania has to remain in Europe, not go towards Russia," said Laura Dumitrache, a 54-year-old nurse who joined the demonstration. Many attendees pointed out that while Romanians overwhelmingly support EU membership, public discourse has recently been dominated by anti-European voices.

The protest also reflected broader international tensions. The voided election and allegations of foreign meddling have placed Romania at the center of a dispute between the European Union and U.S. President Donald Trump's administration over political freedoms and election integrity. The Romanian National Audiovisual Council recently requested that TikTok remove content inciting violence against electoral officials, underscoring the charged atmosphere surrounding the upcoming vote.

Meanwhile, the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC) approved four candidates for the presidential election while rejecting the candidacy of far-right politician Diana Șoșoacă. The deadline for registration was set for midnight on March 15, with final candidate approvals to be announced by March 17. With Georgescu declining to endorse another contender, uncertainty remains over how his exclusion will impact the race.

Saturday’s rally in Bucharest was part of a larger wave of civic engagement across Europe, as people voiced their concerns about nationalist movements and the future of European unity. One participant, Ioana, highlighted the importance of standing up for democratic values. "People in Georgia are defending Europe against water cannons. In Ukraine, they are defending it with weapons. We are here on a beautiful spring day, doing what we can to say how important it is to stay in Europe."

