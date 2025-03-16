Trump Vowed to Stop Wars—Now He Launches Massive Strikes on Yemen's Houthis

U.S. President Donald Trump has ordered large-scale military strikes against Yemen’s Houthi forces in response to ongoing attacks on Red Sea shipping, marking the most significant U.S. military operation in the region since he took office in January. Fighter jets launched from U.S. aircraft carriers carried out the initial wave of attacks on Saturday, with U.S. officials indicating the campaign could last for weeks. The strikes targeted Houthi military positions in multiple Yemeni cities, including Sanaa and Taiz, as well as a power station in Saada, where Houthi leader Abdul Malik al-Houthi is known to meet visitors.

At least 31 people were killed and over 100 injured, according to the Houthi-run health ministry. The group’s political bureau denounced the attacks as a "war crime," vowing to respond with further escalation. Residents in Sanaa reported violent explosions shaking neighborhoods, while Pentagon sources confirmed that the Houthis have carried out 174 attacks on U.S. warships and 145 assaults on commercial vessels since 2023.

Trump defended the strikes as necessary to restore freedom of navigation, accusing the Houthis of "choking" international trade by disrupting routes through the Red Sea, Suez Canal, and Gulf of Aden. He pledged to use "overwhelming lethal force" until U.S. objectives were met. Trump also criticized former President Joe Biden for what he called a "pathetically weak" response to Houthi aggression, arguing that it had emboldened the group and resulted in billions of dollars in economic losses.

Iran, the Houthis’ main backer, was directly warned by Trump to cease its support or face severe consequences. In response, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi dismissed U.S. actions, condemning them as an attempt to dictate Iranian foreign policy while ignoring Yemen’s sovereignty. Iran has also intensified uranium enrichment, with Western officials warning that its nuclear program is approaching weapons-grade levels.

Meanwhile, the Houthis have vowed to resume attacks on Israeli-linked vessels, reigniting tensions in the Red Sea. Their campaign, initially launched in solidarity with Palestinians amid Israel’s conflict with Hamas, has disrupted global commerce and led to costly military operations for the U.S. and its allies.

The strikes come amid broader geopolitical tensions, with Washington increasing pressure on Tehran while simultaneously seeking diplomatic engagement on Iran’s nuclear program. Reports indicate that Trump’s administration recently sent a letter to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, though Khamenei rejected negotiations.

As the conflict escalates, Trump’s actions stand in contrast to his inaugural pledge to end wars and restore peace. While he has championed military strength as a deterrent, the latest developments mark a significant expansion of U.S. military involvement in the Middle East. The White House has not ruled out further strikes, with U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth stating that "Houthi attacks on American ships and aircraft will not be tolerated."

