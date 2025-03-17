U.S. V Corps Commanding General Visits Bulgaria to Strengthen U.S.-Bulgarian Defense Cooperation

Lieutenant General Charles Costanza, the Commanding General of the U.S. Army’s V Corps, visited Bulgaria from March 13-15. During his visit, he met with Chief of Defense Admiral Emil Eftimov to reinforce the strong defense cooperation between the United States and Bulgaria.

The discussions focused on ongoing military collaboration, including joint training and operational readiness, with a particular emphasis on upcoming exercises. Defender 2025, slated to begin in March, is a large-scale multinational military exercise which will enhance interoperability between U.S. and Bulgarian forces and strengthen NATO’s collective defense capabilities in the region.  

Additionally, Lieutenant General Costanza and his Bulgarian counterparts discussed the status of the Stryker vehicle delivery to Bulgaria.  The arrival of these vehicles will mark another milestone in Bulgaria’s modernization of its land forces, illustrating the country’s commitment to strengthening homeland defense and serving as a deterrent against regional threats.

Bulgaria is a trusted friend, ally and partner of the United States.  The U.S. deeply values our strategic partnership with Bulgaria both bilaterally and through the NATO Alliance,” said Lieutenant General Costanza. “The U.S. military presence in Bulgaria demonstrates a strong commitment to our alliance and reinforces regional security.  At Novo Selo Training Area, U.S. and Bulgarian soldiers train side by side, strengthening our cooperation and improving interoperability.  This collaboration helps both the U.S. and Bulgarian militaries enhance capabilities, ensuring greater security and national sovereignty while fostering ties between our nations. V Corps soldiers value these opportunities to train with and learn from our Bulgarian allies.”

During his visit to Novo Selo Training Area (NSTA) on March 14, Lieutenant General Costanza participated in an award ceremony to recognize outstanding members of the NATO Multinational Battle Group, including Bulgarian soldiers, for their contributions to joint training and defense cooperation. Reflecting on his past experiences with the Bulgarian Armed Forces, he noted: “I have worked with the Bulgarian Armed Forces before being the V Corps commander. In 2005, I was a part of U.S. forces from Germany that came to partner with the Bulgarian Army. I was a part of the first U.S. forces at the Novo Selo Training Area where we executed a combined live-fire exercise with the Bulgarian Army and Bulgarian Air Force.”

He also emphasized the significance of Bulgaria’s role in regional security, stating: “The establishment of a combat-ready NATO battlegroup in Bulgaria is a testament to Bulgaria’s and our allies' determination to share the responsibility for ensuring the security of NATO member states while also contributing to strengthening the deterrence and defense potential of NATO’s Eastern Flank.”

To further strengthen our defense cooperation, U.S. forces based at NSTA will join Bulgarian Land Forces for exercise Balkan Sentinel 2025 in late May.

Lieutenant General Costanza’s visit underscores the enduring U.S.-Bulgarian military partnership and the importance of continued collaboration to address regional security challenges.

Source: U.S. Embassy Sofia

