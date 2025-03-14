Ukraine Denies Russian Claims of 'Encirclement' in Kursk Oblast

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has rejected claims that Ukrainian units are encircled in Russia's Kursk Oblast, which were made by both Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump. According to the Ukrainian military, these reports are fabricated for political purposes and designed to exert pressure on Ukraine and its allies.

The Ukrainian General Staff clarified that the situation in the area has remained largely unchanged in recent days, with ongoing combat operations. Ukrainian forces have repositioned to more advantageous defense lines and are effectively repelling Russian attacks. The General Staff stated that Ukrainian troops have engaged in 13 combat clashes on the Kursk front throughout the day, confirming that no encirclement is taking place. They emphasized that Ukrainian forces are actively defending their positions and dealing significant damage to the Russian forces.

Spokesperson Dmytro Lykhovii further clarified that this is not the first time Russian propaganda has spread false information regarding Ukrainian units in Kursk Oblast. He pointed out that in October 2024, Putin had claimed that 2,000 Ukrainian soldiers had been surrounded in the region. Lykhovii described these claims as “fake” and part of Russia's ongoing effort to create a narrative of success despite their inability to achieve military objectives.

On 14 March, Trump, after meeting with Putin, echoed similar claims, asserting that thousands of Ukrainian soldiers were surrounded and in a precarious position. Putin also made statements to the media supporting this narrative. The Ukrainian military has consistently dismissed these allegations as misinformation.