Germany's foreign intelligence service, the BND, reportedly concluded in 2020 that there was an 80% to 90% probability that the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which caused the COVID-19 pandemic, had leaked from a laboratory in Wuhan, China. This assessment, which remained classified and was not disclosed to the public at the time, was recently revealed by German media outlets. The report suggested that researchers at the Wuhan Institute of Virology had been conducting experiments aimed at modifying viruses to enhance their transmissibility in humans, raising concerns about biosafety lapses at the facility.

The German inquiry, initiated by the Federal Chancellery, involved discussions between expert virologists and intelligence officials who examined multiple scenarios for the virus’s emergence. While not all experts were fully convinced of the laboratory-origin theory, some concluded that the likelihood of the virus being artificially engineered and escaping from a research facility was increasing. The German government, however, has declined to comment publicly on intelligence findings, stating that such matters are reported only to parliamentary committees that meet behind closed doors.

The pandemic, which claimed over seven million lives globally, not only caused immense human suffering but also triggered economic crises, government-imposed lockdowns, and widespread societal divisions. The virus's origin remains a point of contention, with the World Health Organization (WHO) initially deeming a lab leak "extremely unlikely" after a 2021 investigation. However, this conclusion has been challenged by several scientists and intelligence agencies, who argue that the possibility was not thoroughly examined.

As early as 2020, Germany’s intelligence services had been investigating the origins of COVID-19, treating the laboratory theory as unproven but worthy of scrutiny. Intelligence officials reportedly found bioinformatic evidence suggesting that SARS-CoV-2 may not have undergone a natural adaptation phase when transitioning to humans—an anomaly that some experts argue supports the theory of laboratory manipulation. Research into Wuhan’s biosafety protocols revealed that work on SARS-like coronaviruses was being conducted at a Biosafety Level 2 (BSL-2) laboratory, a security standard deemed inadequate by international norms for handling potentially dangerous pathogens.

Concerns extend beyond SARS-CoV-2. Intelligence reports indicate that prior to the pandemic, Chinese researchers were also working on Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS)-like viruses, which have a significantly higher fatality rate. Some experts worry that laboratory experiments in China may have involved making such viruses more adaptable to human transmission, raising fears of future outbreaks. German virologist Christian Drosten, once a proponent of the natural origin hypothesis, has expressed increasing skepticism, warning that gain-of-function research on deadly pathogens should be subject to strict international oversight.

The BND’s findings were reportedly shared with the U.S. intelligence community, including the CIA, in 2024. The CIA later released an assessment stating that a laboratory-related origin of the pandemic was "more likely" than a natural spillover event, although it maintained "low confidence" in this determination due to a lack of conclusive evidence. China has consistently denied the lab-leak theory, asserting that the virus likely originated from an animal source and accusing Western intelligence agencies of politicizing the issue.

Despite ongoing investigations, no definitive proof has emerged to settle the debate over COVID-19’s origins. The WHO continues to call for greater transparency and access to data from China, but Beijing insists that it has already provided all available information. Meanwhile, concerns over biosafety standards persist, with calls for stricter regulations to prevent future pandemics potentially linked to laboratory research.