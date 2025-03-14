Rutte: NATO Must Normalize Relations with Russia After War

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has stated that relations with Russia should eventually be restored after the war in Ukraine comes to an end. In an interview with Bloomberg, he noted that it would be "normal" to gradually return to normal diplomatic relations with Moscow, but emphasized that such a step is not currently possible. He stressed the need to maintain pressure on Russia to ensure that it takes negotiations seriously.

Rutte's comments came following his meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump on March 13, which took place shortly after Russian President Vladimir Putin made remarks regarding a potential 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine. During their discussions, Rutte highlighted concerns that NATO members are falling behind Russia and China in arms production, while Trump claimed that his leadership had significantly strengthened the alliance.

Rutte also stated that the issue of Ukraine's NATO membership is no longer on the agenda, explaining that Trump has effectively removed that option. Instead, he noted that NATO allies must focus on increasing defense spending, which he expects to exceed 2% of GDP for member states.

Meanwhile, Trump dismissed concerns that Russia could pose a direct military threat to NATO, saying he does not believe Moscow would attack a member country. He argued that once the conflict in Ukraine is resolved, Russian troops would have no interest in further aggression. "They're going to all want to go home and rest," he said, adding that he would ensure no such attack takes place.

