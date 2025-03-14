Ceasefire Talks Continue as Trump Appeals to Putin Over Encircled Ukrainian Troops

World » UKRAINE | March 14, 2025, Friday // 16:49
Bulgaria: Ceasefire Talks Continue as Trump Appeals to Putin Over Encircled Ukrainian Troops

U.S. President Donald Trump stated that his administration held "productive discussions" with Russian President Vladimir Putin, expressing optimism that the war in Ukraine could come to an end. In a post on Truth Social, Trump said there was now "a very good chance" of a resolution and claimed he had urged Putin to spare Ukrainian troops allegedly surrounded by Russian forces in Kursk Oblast.

According to Trump, "thousands of Ukrainian troops are completely surrounded by the Russian military," and he had "strongly requested to President Putin that their lives be spared," warning that otherwise, it would result in a massacre of a scale not seen since World War II. However, Ukrainian military officials have previously denied that their forces in Kursk are at risk of encirclement.

On March 11, U.S. and Ukrainian delegations met in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, where Kyiv agreed to a U.S.-proposed 30-day ceasefire. In exchange, Washington pledged to resume military aid and intelligence sharing, which had been temporarily halted. Two days later, Putin responded to the proposal, neither outright rejecting nor fully accepting it. Instead, he set conditions, including the cessation of Ukrainian mobilization, military training, and foreign aid during the truce.

Moscow has framed its advances in Kursk Oblast as a key factor in ceasefire negotiations. On March 12, Russian authorities claimed they had regained control of over 86% of the territory in the region, including the key town of Sudzha, which Ukrainian troops had seized in August 2024. Putin stated that Ukrainian forces in the area were facing a "complete physical blockade," leaving them with only two choices: surrender or die.

Trump’s comments come amid increased diplomatic activity, with his special envoy, Steve Witkoff, visiting Moscow on March 13. Witkoff held late-night discussions with Putin and relayed additional signals regarding the ceasefire proposal, according to Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov. Trump has described Putin’s response as "very promising" but "not complete," and has indicated he is open to a direct meeting with the Russian leader.

Meanwhile, Trump criticized his predecessor, Joe Biden, for the deterioration of U.S.-Russia relations. He accused the Biden administration of creating a "mess" with Russia and pledged to resolve the crisis. He also warned that if a ceasefire and final peace agreement were not reached, many more lives would be lost.

Putin, in his remarks on March 13, expressed appreciation for Trump’s involvement in peace efforts but insisted that Russia’s concerns regarding the status of Ukrainian troops in Kursk, ceasefire monitoring, and Ukraine’s potential actions during the truce must be addressed before any agreement is finalized.

Ukraine » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Trump, Ukraine, Putin, Russia

Related Articles:

Ukraine Denies Russian Claims of 'Encirclement' in Kursk Oblast

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has rejected claims that Ukrainian units are encircled in Russia's Kursk Oblast, which were made by both Russian President Vladimir Putin

World » Ukraine | March 14, 2025, Friday // 19:27

Rutte: NATO Must Normalize Relations with Russia After War

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has stated that relations with Russia should eventually be restored after the war in Ukraine comes to an end

World » Russia | March 14, 2025, Friday // 16:53

Russia's Kursk Counteroffensive Gains Momentum as Another Village Is Reclaimed

Russia announced on Friday that its forces had successfully retaken the village of Goncharovka in the Kursk region, which had previously been under Ukrainian control

World » Russia | March 14, 2025, Friday // 14:40

Lavrov Accuses Ukraine of Lying Over Previous Ceasefires

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov criticized Ukraine’s previous ceasefire agreements, claiming that every time since 2014, the Ukrainian government has lied about honoring ceasefire commitments

World » Russia | March 14, 2025, Friday // 13:45

China, Russia, Iran Urge End to Sanctions, Advocate for Diplomatic Talks with US

China, Russia, and Iran have called for an end to all “illegal and unilateral sanctions” against Tehran, urging the abandonment of “threats of force”

World | March 14, 2025, Friday // 12:47

Zelensky Approves Law Allowing Ukraine to Buy Russian-Made Reactors from Bulgaria

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has approved a law allowing the purchase of two Russian-made nuclear reactors from Bulgaria

Business » Energy | March 14, 2025, Friday // 11:37
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Ukraine

Ukraine Denies Russian Claims of 'Encirclement' in Kursk Oblast

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has rejected claims that Ukrainian units are encircled in Russia's Kursk Oblast, which were made by both Russian President Vladimir Putin

World » Ukraine | March 14, 2025, Friday // 19:27

Kremlin Forces US Envoy Keith Kellogg Out of Peace Talks, Citing Pro-Ukraine Stance

US President Donald Trump's special envoy for Russia-Ukraine peace talks, Keith Kellogg, has been excluded from high-level negotiations aimed at resolving the Ukraine conflict

World » Ukraine | March 14, 2025, Friday // 11:04

Will Russia Accept a Ceasefire in Ukraine or Just Stall for Time?

European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas has said that Russia is likely to accept the proposed 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine but may attempt to delay the process.

World » Ukraine | March 14, 2025, Friday // 09:24

ECHR Rules Ukraine Failed to Prevent and Investigate Odesa Violence in 2014

On March 13, the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) ruled that Ukraine failed to take sufficient action to prevent and investigate the violent clashes in Odesa in May 2014

World » Ukraine | March 14, 2025, Friday // 09:00

Putin Agrees to Ceasefire—But What Does Ukraine Have to Give Up?

Russian President Vladimir Putin stated on March 13 that Moscow is willing to accept the U.S.-proposed ceasefire in Ukraine but demands certain conditions before agreeing

World » Ukraine | March 13, 2025, Thursday // 18:26

European Parliament Calls for Increased Aid and Swift EU Accession for Ukraine

In a resolution adopted on Wednesday, the European Parliament emphasized that the EU must become a stronger ally for Ukraine and help secure its right to self-defense against Russian aggression

World » Ukraine | March 12, 2025, Wednesday // 17:10
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria