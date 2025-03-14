Russia announced on Friday that its forces had successfully retaken the village of Goncharovka in the Kursk region, which had previously been under Ukrainian control. The Russian Defense Ministry stated that the village was liberated during offensive operations. Goncharovka is located on the outskirts of Sudzha, a larger town that Russia claimed earlier this week.

Since Ukraine launched its cross-border offensive into Kursk last August, Moscow has intensified its military response, deploying thousands of troops, including units from North Korea, to push Ukrainian forces out of Russian territory. The ongoing Russian counteroffensive in the Kursk region has led to the recapture of much of the land initially seized by Ukraine, weakening Kyiv's position in any potential peace negotiations.

Meanwhile, Russia’s military efforts have extended beyond the border, with reports of Russian forces crossing into Ukrainian territory in the Sumy region, which lies opposite Kursk. Andriy Demchenko, spokesperson for Ukraine’s border guard service, confirmed that Russian assault groups were attempting to breach Ukrainian borders.

Earlier, Moscow had claimed the capture of the village of Novenke, located just a few kilometers from a vital supply route for Ukrainian forces in Kursk. These advances have significantly undermined Ukraine's control over the region. Despite the progress, Ukraine had initially controlled about 100 settlements in western Russia after launching its offensive on August 10 last year. The goal of the incursion was to divert Russian troops from eastern Ukraine and gain leverage in negotiations.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has emphasized the urgency of expelling the last Ukrainian troops from Kursk, instructing his commanders to complete the operation swiftly, with the message that Ukrainian forces would either surrender or face defeat.