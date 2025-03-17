Unseasonably Warm Weekend Ahead for Bulgaria, Followed by Rain

On Saturday, March 15, Bulgaria will experience unseasonably warm weather for March, with moderate to strong south-southwesterly winds. Temperatures will range from 8°C to 13°C in the morning, reaching highs between 25°C and 30°C in the afternoon. Sofia is expected to see lows around 11°C and a high of 26°C.

The Black Sea coast will be cloudy with moderate to strong south-southwesterly winds. The northern coast will have highs between 17°C and 18°C, while the southern coast will reach up to 26°C. The sea water temperature will be between 8°C and 9°C.

In the mountains, conditions will also be cloudy, with strong to stormy winds from the southwest. Temperatures will vary, reaching 19°C at 1,200 meters and 11°C at 2,000 meters above sea level.

On Sunday, March 16, rain will sweep across the country, with the wind calming down and shifting to a northwesterly direction, bringing colder air. Despite the change, temperatures will remain higher than usual for mid-March. Morning lows will range from 10°C to 15°C, while highs will be between 20°C and 25°C.