Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov criticized Ukraine’s previous ceasefire agreements, claiming that every time since 2014, the Ukrainian government has lied about honoring ceasefire commitments. In an interview with RT published on Telegram, Lavrov highlighted several failed ceasefire agreements, including the Minsk Accords and the Istanbul agreements. He stated that despite multiple declarations of ceasefire, Ukraine, with the backing of European partners, had lied each time. Lavrov emphasized Russia's need for a long-lasting peace, which he believes can only be achieved if the underlying causes of the conflict are addressed.

Meanwhile, negotiations continued between Ukraine and the U.S., with a joint statement issued after talks in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on March 11. The statement revealed that Ukraine was prepared to accept a 30-day ceasefire proposal and sign a minerals agreement with the U.S., while the U.S. agreed to lift its pause on providing intelligence and military support to Ukraine.

On March 14, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed that Russia had sent additional signals to U.S. President Donald Trump through special envoy Steve Witkoff. Witkoff, who arrived in Moscow on March 13 and met with Russian President Vladimir Putin, was tasked with conveying further information to Trump. Following Witkoff's report, Moscow and Washington will discuss potential dates for a phone call between the two leaders. This communication comes as the U.S. seeks Russian approval for a proposed 30-day ceasefire, which Ukraine had agreed to during the Jeddah talks.

President Putin has indicated Russia’s willingness to accept the ceasefire, but with specific conditions, including halting Ukraine’s mobilization, military training, and foreign aid deliveries during the truce. Trump described Putin’s comments as "very promising" but said they were incomplete, expressing openness to meeting with the Russian leader. In contrast, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed Putin's remarks as manipulative and suggested that the Russian leader was preparing to reject the ceasefire proposal outright.