Bulgarian Entrepreneur Charged with Fraudulent EU Subsidy Claim

World » EU | March 14, 2025, Friday // 15:02
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Entrepreneur Charged with Fraudulent EU Subsidy Claim

The European Public Prosecutor’s Office in Sofia has charged a Bulgarian entrepreneur with subsidy fraud after he allegedly used forged documents to unlawfully obtain 54,000 euros (106,047.49 leva) from both EU and national funds. These funds were intended for the purchase of heating systems.

The individual had submitted a project proposal to the Bulgarian State Fund for Agriculture, seeking support for his woodworking and furniture production business. The proposal involved replacing a boiler and upgrading to a high-efficiency heating system that utilized wood and wood waste. The project received co-financing from the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development, covering 90% of the cost, with the remaining 10% provided by the Bulgarian state.

As part of the application process, the entrepreneur was required to submit three independent offers for the construction of the heating system. However, the European Public Prosecutor’s Office claims that the defendant submitted falsified information, including a forged signature on one of the offers.

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: European Public Prosecutor’s Office, sofia, funding, Bulgaria

Related Articles:

Bulgaria’s Economic Growth Outpaces Expectations, Inflation to Determine Eurozone Path

In the fourth quarter of 2024, Bulgaria's economy showed a stronger performance than anticipated

Business » Finance | March 17, 2025, Monday // 23:00

Bulgaria's Industrial Production Sees Continued Decline in Early 2025

Industrial production in Bulgaria continued to experience a downturn at the start of the year,

Business » Industry | March 17, 2025, Monday // 23:00

Vasil Levski Sofia Airport Honored with 'Best Airport' Award in Europe for 5-15 Million Passengers

"Vasil Levski" Sofia Airport has earned the prestigious title of "Best Airport in Europe with 5 to 15 million passengers" for 2024

Business » Tourism | March 16, 2025, Sunday // 23:00

EU Court Cracks Down on Hidden Loan Fees, Affecting Bulgaria

In a ruling on February 13, 2025, the EU Court of Justice (CJEU) addressed the issue of transparency in consumer loans, emphasizing that banks must provide clear, complete

Business » Finance | March 16, 2025, Sunday // 23:00

Severe Material Deprivation Affects One in Five Pensioners in Bulgaria

In Bulgaria, one in five pensioners faces severe material deprivation

Society | March 16, 2025, Sunday // 23:00

Bulgaria's Beekeepers Face Declining Honey Production Amid Rising Hive Numbers

The number of beehives in Bulgaria is on the rise, yet honey production has seen a decline

Society » Environment | March 16, 2025, Sunday // 23:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from EU

Eurogroup Encourages Bulgaria’s 2026 Eurozone Ambitions

The Eurogroup has expressed its support for Bulgaria’s efforts to adopt the euro, encouraging the country to continue working toward meeting the necessary criteria

World » EU | March 13, 2025, Thursday // 16:40

New Corruption Scandal in the European Parliament: Huawei at the Center of Allegations

Belgian federal police conducted a series of raids across Belgium, including the regions of Wallonia and Flanders, as well as in Portugal, as part of an ongoing investigation into alleged corruption within the European Parliament

World » EU | March 13, 2025, Thursday // 15:02

Bulgaria to Host New AI Factory as Part of Europe’s Innovation Push

Europe is expanding its artificial intelligence infrastructure with the addition of six new AI factories aimed at boosting innovation and technological leadership

World » EU | March 13, 2025, Thursday // 12:25

Poland Seeks US Nuclear Weapons Deployment for Enhanced Security

Polish President Andrzej Duda has urged the United States to deploy nuclear weapons on Polish soil to strengthen deterrence against potential Russian aggression

World » EU | March 13, 2025, Thursday // 10:02

European Commission: Separate Countries Can't Block Rearmament

A European Commission spokesperson confirmed today that no individual EU country will have the power to veto decisions regarding the EU’s rearmament proposal

World » EU | March 12, 2025, Wednesday // 15:02

EU Urges Bulgaria to Fully Implement Right to Information in Criminal Cases

The European Commission has once again urged Bulgaria to fully comply with the EU Directive on the right to information in criminal proceedings

World » EU | March 12, 2025, Wednesday // 14:17
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria