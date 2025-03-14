Bulgarian Entrepreneur Charged with Fraudulent EU Subsidy Claim

Bulgaria’s Economic Growth Outpaces Expectations, Inflation to Determine Eurozone Path
In the fourth quarter of 2024, Bulgaria's economy showed a stronger performance than anticipated
The European Public Prosecutor’s Office in Sofia has charged a Bulgarian entrepreneur with subsidy fraud after he allegedly used forged documents to unlawfully obtain 54,000 euros (106,047.49 leva) from both EU and national funds. These funds were intended for the purchase of heating systems.
The individual had submitted a project proposal to the Bulgarian State Fund for Agriculture, seeking support for his woodworking and furniture production business. The proposal involved replacing a boiler and upgrading to a high-efficiency heating system that utilized wood and wood waste. The project received co-financing from the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development, covering 90% of the cost, with the remaining 10% provided by the Bulgarian state.
As part of the application process, the entrepreneur was required to submit three independent offers for the construction of the heating system. However, the European Public Prosecutor’s Office claims that the defendant submitted falsified information, including a forged signature on one of the offers.
