Business » TOURISM | March 16, 2025, Sunday // 12:00
Bulgaria: Vasil Levski Sofia Airport Honored with 'Best Airport' Award in Europe for 5-15 Million Passengers

"Vasil Levski" Sofia Airport has earned the prestigious title of "Best Airport in Europe with 5 to 15 million passengers" for 2024. This accolade, awarded by ACI World and Amadeus, recognizes the airport's outstanding passenger satisfaction. The award reflects the positive feedback from travelers, highlighting the high level of service and continuous efforts by SOF Connect, the airport's operator, to enhance the passenger experience.

"This award is a testament to our dedication to our passengers and our goal to provide exceptional service," said Jesus Caballero, CEO of SOF Connect. He added that the recognition motivates the team to continue striving for excellence, having already invested significantly in modernizing the airport, digitizing services, and improving passenger comfort.

Over the past few years, SOF Connect has made various improvements, including upgrading terminals, enhancing cleanliness, simplifying navigation, and expediting security processes. These initiatives have collectively contributed to creating a more pleasant and efficient experience for the millions of travelers passing through the airport each year.

The Airport Service Quality (ASQ) Awards, presented by ACI World in partnership with Amadeus, are the aviation industry's leading benchmark for quality. Based on the world's largest passenger satisfaction survey, the awards gather feedback from over 400 airports in 110 countries. This year's ASQ program completed nearly 700,000 surveys, with 181 awards given to 95 airports globally.

The ASQ Awards ceremony will take place on 10 September 2025 at the ACI World Airport Experience Summit in Guangzhou, China, where industry leaders will discuss the future of airports and passenger service innovations. This recognition solidifies Sofia Airport's position as a prominent aviation hub in the region, emphasizing its commitment to innovation, convenience, and top-tier service quality.

