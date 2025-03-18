Bulgaria's Industrial Production Sees Continued Decline in Early 2025

Evanna Lynch to Attend Aniventure Comic Con 2025 in Bulgaria
Evanna Lynch, the beloved actress who portrayed Luna Lovegood in the "Harry Potter" film series, will be a special guest at Aniventure Comic Con 2025
Industrial production in Bulgaria continued to experience a downturn at the start of the year, according to preliminary and seasonally adjusted data from the National Statistical Institute (NSI). After a brief period of improvement in late 2024, including increases in September and November, the trend shifted back to negative growth in December. In January, industrial production fell by 2% compared to the previous month, and saw a 3.5% decline compared to the same period last year.
The NSI data reveals a significant contraction in certain sectors. The extractive industry saw a sharp drop of 19%, while the manufacturing sector also experienced a decline of 1.1%. On the other hand, there was growth in the production and distribution of electricity, heat, and gas, which rose by 12.5%.
Within the manufacturing sector, more specific declines were noted. The production of goods not elsewhere classified dropped by 16.8%, and the manufacturing of computer and communication equipment, along with electronic and optical products, decreased by 15.2%. Conversely, growth was seen in industries such as the production of motor vehicles, trailers, and semi-trailers (17.8%), as well as in the manufacturing of metal products, excluding machinery and equipment (16.6%).
On a year-on-year basis, industrial production also showed a decline when calculated from calendar-adjusted data. The production and distribution of electricity, heat, and gas saw the steepest drop, falling by 14.5%, followed by a 4.5% decrease in mining and quarrying, and a 0.3% reduction in manufacturing.
Within the manufacturing sector, specific industries saw considerable annual decreases. The production of basic metals was down by 34.1%, while textiles and textile products, excluding clothing, dropped by 22.2%. Additionally, the production of paper, cardboard, and paper products decreased by 21.5%. However, there were some areas of growth, including the production of tobacco products, which increased by 58.1%, the manufacturing of vehicles excluding cars, which rose by 33.3%, and the production of products from other non-metallic mineral raw materials, which grew by 30.3%.
