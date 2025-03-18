EU Court Cracks Down on Hidden Loan Fees, Affecting Bulgaria

Business » FINANCE | March 17, 2025, Monday // 07:16
Bulgaria: EU Court Cracks Down on Hidden Loan Fees, Affecting Bulgaria

In a ruling on February 13, 2025, the EU Court of Justice (CJEU) addressed the issue of transparency in consumer loans, emphasizing that banks must provide clear, complete, and accurate information before finalizing loan agreements. The decision mandates that consumers must be fully aware of not only the interest rates but also all associated costs of servicing their loans. If banks fail to meet these requirements, they risk losing the right to charge interest, fees, or commissions on loans. This landmark ruling will have implications across all EU member states, including Bulgaria, where it may impact how financial institutions disclose costs.

The case that prompted the ruling involved a Polish consumer who challenged a local bank over the excessively high annual percentage rate (APR) in his loan agreement. The bank's terms included conditions that allowed for increases in the APR based on factors such as inflation, minimum wages, and changes in energy, telecommunications, and postal service costs. Other costs, such as administrative fees and expenses for sending letters to the customer, were also factored in. The court found that such provisions, which could alter the loan’s cost up to four times a year without clear justification or the consumer's ability to verify the changes, violated EU consumer protection laws.

The CJEU’s decision underlines that consumers must have access to transparent and understandable information regarding all aspects of their credit agreements. If this is not the case, consumers have the right to reclaim their loans without incurring additional interest or fees, provided they follow the conditions specified in the agreement. This ruling echoes a previous 2023 decision concerning "Swiss loans" in Bulgaria, where the court declared contracts void due to insufficient transparency regarding the risks associated with currency fluctuations.

In the Bulgarian context, the issue of “Swiss loans” has seen further developments. Bulgarian banks that offered mortgage loans denominated in Swiss francs approximately 15 years ago failed to inform borrowers about the potential risks stemming from the appreciation of the Swiss franc against the lev. As a result, many borrowers faced severe financial strain when the currency exchange rates fluctuated. In November 2024, Bulgaria's Supreme Court of Cassation ruled that such contracts were invalid, requiring banks to refund all interest and fees paid by the borrowers.

A more recent decision from the Supreme Court, issued on March 5, 2025, provides even more favorable outcomes for those affected by the "Swiss loans." In addition to refunding all interest and fees, the court ruled that borrowers must also be compensated for the exchange rate differences due to the franc's appreciation. This decision reflects the evolving nature of case law, particularly in situations where the legislature has not clearly defined protective mechanisms for consumers.

Legal experts, such as Desislava Filipova, highlight the significant financial implications of these decisions, noting that the compensation for exchange rate differences could amount to much higher sums than previously assumed. Filipova also pointed out that these rulings demonstrate how courts can offer solutions when legislative protections are insufficient, providing a critical safeguard for consumers in complex financial situations.

