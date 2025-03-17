Bulgaria's Beekeepers Face Declining Honey Production Amid Rising Hive Numbers

The number of beehives in Bulgaria is on the rise, yet honey production has seen a decline, according to the latest agrarian report from the Ministry of Agriculture. While the number of bee colonies in the country increased by three percent to reach 838,000 by the end of 2024, honey output has decreased by nearly 7%, falling to just over 10,000 tons.

The decline in honey production is compounded by a drop in the price that beekeepers can fetch for their honey. Last year, beekeepers sold their honey to processing companies at an average price of just 4.40 leva per kilogram, lower than the previous year’s rates. Beekeepers who sell directly to consumers, however, earn about twice as much, but direct sales account for only around 2,000 tons of honey annually.

Despite the increase in the number of bee colonies, over 34,000 colonies have died in Bulgaria in the past year. This loss, combined with the shrinking output, has led to frustrations among beekeepers, especially since the trend shows a shift from small apiaries to larger ones with over 100 hives.

Beekeepers argue that the lack of state support and consistent policies to protect bee populations has contributed to the issues. As a result, they have protested and called for a moratorium on the construction of photovoltaic and wind power plants, which they believe negatively impact bee health. The ongoing protests highlight the need for more substantial protection for both beekeepers and their bees in Bulgaria.