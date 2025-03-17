Bulgaria to Italy: Easy Access to Rome and Milan with Direct Flights

Business » TOURISM | March 15, 2025, Saturday // 09:18
Bulgaria: Bulgaria to Italy: Easy Access to Rome and Milan with Direct Flights Photo: Stella Ivanova

Bulgaria Air offers an exciting way to explore Italy’s iconic cities, Rome and Milan, with direct flights now available, making it easier than ever to visit the cultural heart of Europe. These flights provide an excellent opportunity to experience Italy’s history, art, fashion, and cuisine. With comfort and affordable fares, Bulgaria Air’s service ensures a smooth and enjoyable trip.

Rome, the eternal city, invites travelers to immerse themselves in its ancient history and timeless beauty. A stroll through Rome is like walking through a living museum, where every corner reveals centuries of stories. Iconic landmarks such as the Colosseum, the heart of gladiatorial combat, and the Pantheon, a stunning example of Roman architecture, take visitors on a journey back to the past. Piazza Navona offers a taste of Baroque Italy, where the sounds of artists and musicians fill the air, and cozy cafés offer the perfect stop to enjoy a cup of espresso.

Bulgaria Air’s direct flights to Rome make it simple to experience the city’s charm. With tickets starting at just 89 euros in economy class, flights operate three times a week – on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, providing flexibility for your travel plans.

Milan, known as the fashion capital of the world, presents a modern contrast to Rome’s ancient allure. This city is a hub of high-end fashion, contemporary art, and innovation. The Milan Cathedral, a breathtaking Gothic structure, offers visitors an extraordinary experience, with its sculpted facades and panoramic city views from the terrace. Art enthusiasts will also find inspiration at the Sforzesco Castle, home to masterpieces by Michelangelo and Leonardo da Vinci. After touring the city, Sempione Park offers a tranquil retreat with its green spaces and peaceful atmosphere.

For those eager to explore Milan, Bulgaria Air provides seasonal flights starting at 89 euros in economy class, with services twice a week until March 4, and a new schedule increasing flights to three times a week in April on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Sundays.

Whether planning a romantic getaway to Rome or indulging in Milan's fashion scene, Bulgaria Air makes travel convenient and comfortable. The flight includes a complimentary sandwich, soft drinks, and a chocolate bar, along with the option to bring hand luggage and an additional handbag or laptop. The airline’s Airbus A220 aircraft ensures a modern, spacious travel experience, making your journey even more enjoyable. Book your flight now and get ready to discover the wonders of Italy with Bulgaria Air. For the latest updates and promotions, check out the airline’s website, mobile app, and social media.

Tourism » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, flights, Italy

Related Articles:

Bulgaria’s Economic Growth Outpaces Expectations, Inflation to Determine Eurozone Path

In the fourth quarter of 2024, Bulgaria's economy showed a stronger performance than anticipated

Business » Finance | March 17, 2025, Monday // 23:00

Bulgaria's Industrial Production Sees Continued Decline in Early 2025

Industrial production in Bulgaria continued to experience a downturn at the start of the year,

Business » Industry | March 17, 2025, Monday // 23:00

EU Court Cracks Down on Hidden Loan Fees, Affecting Bulgaria

In a ruling on February 13, 2025, the EU Court of Justice (CJEU) addressed the issue of transparency in consumer loans, emphasizing that banks must provide clear, complete

Business » Finance | March 17, 2025, Monday // 23:00

Bulgaria Mobilizes to Provide Medical Assistance After Tragic Fire in North Macedonia

Bulgaria has mobilized to assist those affected by the tragic fire at a disco in Kocani, North Macedonia

World » Southeast Europe | March 16, 2025, Sunday // 13:34

Severe Material Deprivation Affects One in Five Pensioners in Bulgaria

In Bulgaria, one in five pensioners faces severe material deprivation

Society | March 16, 2025, Sunday // 12:56

Vasil Levski Sofia Airport Honored with 'Best Airport' Award in Europe for 5-15 Million Passengers

"Vasil Levski" Sofia Airport has earned the prestigious title of "Best Airport in Europe with 5 to 15 million passengers" for 2024

Business » Tourism | March 16, 2025, Sunday // 12:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Tourism

Vasil Levski Sofia Airport Honored with 'Best Airport' Award in Europe for 5-15 Million Passengers

"Vasil Levski" Sofia Airport has earned the prestigious title of "Best Airport in Europe with 5 to 15 million passengers" for 2024

Business » Tourism | March 16, 2025, Sunday // 12:00

Airline Introduces Card-Only Payment System for a Smoother Travel Experience

Wizz Air is set to introduce a cashless payment system for all onboard purchases

Business » Tourism | March 11, 2025, Tuesday // 08:28

Bulgaria's Seaside Hotels Face Worker Shortage Ahead of Summer Season

The shortage of workers for Bulgaria's seaside hospitality sector continues to grow

Business » Tourism | March 9, 2025, Sunday // 10:23

Electronic Travel Authorization Required for UK Entry from April 2025

Starting today, March 5, the UK is implementing a new system for issuing electronic travel permits

Business » Tourism | March 5, 2025, Wednesday // 10:16

Domestic and International Tourist Trips by Bulgarians Fall in Late 2024

In the last quarter of 2024, the number of Bulgarian citizens traveling both domestically and internationally decreased by 7.2% compared to the same period in 2023

Business » Tourism | March 3, 2025, Monday // 18:02

Higher Prices for Summer Stays on Bulgaria’s Northern Black Sea Coast

Prices for overnight stays on the Northern Black Sea Coast are set to rise this summer

Business » Tourism | March 2, 2025, Sunday // 13:30
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria