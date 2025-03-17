Bulgaria to Italy: Easy Access to Rome and Milan with Direct Flights

Bulgaria Air offers an exciting way to explore Italy’s iconic cities, Rome and Milan, with direct flights now available, making it easier than ever to visit the cultural heart of Europe. These flights provide an excellent opportunity to experience Italy’s history, art, fashion, and cuisine. With comfort and affordable fares, Bulgaria Air’s service ensures a smooth and enjoyable trip.

Rome, the eternal city, invites travelers to immerse themselves in its ancient history and timeless beauty. A stroll through Rome is like walking through a living museum, where every corner reveals centuries of stories. Iconic landmarks such as the Colosseum, the heart of gladiatorial combat, and the Pantheon, a stunning example of Roman architecture, take visitors on a journey back to the past. Piazza Navona offers a taste of Baroque Italy, where the sounds of artists and musicians fill the air, and cozy cafés offer the perfect stop to enjoy a cup of espresso.

Bulgaria Air’s direct flights to Rome make it simple to experience the city’s charm. With tickets starting at just 89 euros in economy class, flights operate three times a week – on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, providing flexibility for your travel plans.

Milan, known as the fashion capital of the world, presents a modern contrast to Rome’s ancient allure. This city is a hub of high-end fashion, contemporary art, and innovation. The Milan Cathedral, a breathtaking Gothic structure, offers visitors an extraordinary experience, with its sculpted facades and panoramic city views from the terrace. Art enthusiasts will also find inspiration at the Sforzesco Castle, home to masterpieces by Michelangelo and Leonardo da Vinci. After touring the city, Sempione Park offers a tranquil retreat with its green spaces and peaceful atmosphere.

For those eager to explore Milan, Bulgaria Air provides seasonal flights starting at 89 euros in economy class, with services twice a week until March 4, and a new schedule increasing flights to three times a week in April on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Sundays.

Whether planning a romantic getaway to Rome or indulging in Milan's fashion scene, Bulgaria Air makes travel convenient and comfortable. The flight includes a complimentary sandwich, soft drinks, and a chocolate bar, along with the option to bring hand luggage and an additional handbag or laptop. The airline’s Airbus A220 aircraft ensures a modern, spacious travel experience, making your journey even more enjoyable. Book your flight now and get ready to discover the wonders of Italy with Bulgaria Air. For the latest updates and promotions, check out the airline’s website, mobile app, and social media.