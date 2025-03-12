Zelensky Approves Law Allowing Ukraine to Buy Russian-Made Reactors from Bulgaria

Business » ENERGY | March 14, 2025, Friday // 11:37
Bulgaria: Zelensky Approves Law Allowing Ukraine to Buy Russian-Made Reactors from Bulgaria

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has approved a law allowing the purchase of two Russian-made nuclear reactors from Bulgaria. These reactors are intended for use at the Khmelnytskyi nuclear power plant in Ukraine.

Earlier in February, the Verkhovna Rada passed the law in its second reading, enabling the Ukrainian state-owned company "Energoatom" to acquire the reactors, which are currently located in Bulgaria. The equipment was originally meant for the Belene Nuclear Power Plant.

Critics, including opposition lawmakers and energy specialists, have raised concerns about the decision. They argue that the move carries significant corruption risks and is inefficient, particularly due to the reactors' Russian origin, even though they are officially registered in Bulgaria.

