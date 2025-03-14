China, Russia, Iran Urge End to Sanctions, Advocate for Diplomatic Talks with US

China, Russia, and Iran have called for an end to all “illegal and unilateral sanctions” against Tehran, urging the abandonment of “threats of force,” according to a joint statement issued after talks between the three nations in Beijing on Friday. This meeting followed Iran's rejection of the US proposal to resume nuclear negotiations.

In the statement, the three countries emphasized that diplomatic engagement and dialogue, based on “mutual respect,” were the only effective ways to address concerns over Iran’s nuclear program. The statement further stressed the need for all parties to end sanctions and stop using pressure tactics or force. It also highlighted the importance of adhering to UN Security Council Resolution 2231, which supports the Iran nuclear deal, and called for actions that would create favorable conditions for diplomatic efforts.

The talks were attended by Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov, and Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi. Ma, who chaired the meeting, noted the importance of implementing the resolution’s timeline and refraining from actions that could escalate tensions.

Before the trilateral talks, Ma Zhaoxu had met with Iranian officials, expressing China’s readiness to cooperate with Iran on the implementation of key agreements made by the two countries’ leaders. In response to US claims about being willing to negotiate, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei dismissed the offers, describing them as attempts to deceive global opinion. Khamenei reiterated that Iran would not engage in talks with the US, as they would not resolve any issues.

US President Donald Trump had previously stated in a Fox News interview that he personally wrote to Khamenei, urging negotiations. However, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi reiterated Tehran's stance that it would prove Washington’s “maximum pressure” policy ineffective and insisted on equal conditions for talks. After his second inauguration, Trump reasserted the “maximum pressure” policy, threatening military action if Iran did not reach a nuclear deal. This came after his withdrawal from the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which had placed limits on Iran's nuclear program in exchange for the lifting of sanctions.

Iran’s nuclear ambitions have remained a point of contention, with the country violating parts of the nuclear deal after the US pulled out. In response to the US claims about preventing Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons, Khamenei emphasized that if Iran had wanted to develop nuclear weapons, the US would have been unable to stop them. He reiterated that Iran has no intention to seek such weapons, emphasizing Tehran’s voluntary commitment to avoid pursuing them.