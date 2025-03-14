Kremlin Forces US Envoy Keith Kellogg Out of Peace Talks, Citing Pro-Ukraine Stance

US President Donald Trump's special envoy for Russia-Ukraine peace talks, Keith Kellogg, has been excluded from high-level negotiations aimed at resolving the Ukraine conflict, according to a report by NBC News. The report cites a Russian official, who revealed that Russian President Vladimir Putin decided to remove Kellogg from the talks, believing that the former American general was too pro-Ukraine. Kellogg, who had been confirmed as the special envoy in January, did not attend the US-Russia summit in Riyadh on February 18 and was also absent from subsequent meetings held in Saudi Arabia between US National Security Adviser Mike Waltz, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and a Ukrainian delegation.

The shift in personnel comes amid ongoing discussions surrounding a 30-day ceasefire proposal, which Ukraine had agreed to, contingent upon Moscow’s commitment. The proposal was part of talks following the high-level discussions, where Ukraine was open to a temporary pause in hostilities. Meanwhile, Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff, along with a US delegation, arrived in Moscow on Thursday to continue discussions on the potential settlement. During a press conference, President Putin confirmed his agreement with the ceasefire proposal but mentioned the need for further discussions, suggesting that he might call President Trump to finalize the details.

However, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has accused Russia of manipulating the ceasefire proposal by adding preconditions designed to delay or block meaningful progress. In response, US President Trump warned the Kremlin that it would face "devastating" financial penalties if it rejected the ceasefire plan. The situation remains fluid, with Putin stating that Russia would determine the next steps based on how events unfold on the ground.

The exclusion of Kellogg from the talks highlights ongoing tensions in the diplomatic efforts to bring about peace, as well as the complex dynamics between the US, Ukraine, and Russia in seeking a resolution to the war.