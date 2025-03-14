Peevski Asserts Right to Lead in Bulgaria, Borissov Backs Him: ‘Without Peevski, No Budget or Decisions’

Politics | March 14, 2025, Friday // 10:23
Bulgaria: Peevski Asserts Right to Lead in Bulgaria, Borissov Backs Him: ‘Without Peevski, No Budget or Decisions’ Peevski (left), Borissov (right)

Delyan Peevski, leader of the "DPS – New Beginning" party, declared his commitment to "safeguarding Bulgaria from forces aiming to undermine the country". Speaking in Parliament, Peevski asserted that he felt like the person who would protect the nation, emphasizing his readiness to take decisive actions whenever necessary. "Whenever I want, I can become prime minister," he stated, reaffirming his influence within the political landscape. He also expressed confidence in his ability to ensure the passage of the budget and prevent oligarchs from seizing power. "I will protect the country, and if the people give me power, I will take it," Peevski added.

Meanwhile, Boyko Borissov, leader of GERB, commented on the growing tension in Bulgarian politics following the entry of ten new deputies from the "Greatness" party, after the Constitutional Court's decision. Borissov claimed that a conspiracy had succeeded, effectively robbing his party of its power and undermining the government. He criticized President Rumen Radev for his role in appointing constitutional judges, pointing out the discrepancy between the president’s appointments and those made through parliamentary committees. Borissov also accused Radev's judges of orchestrating the situation, which he said was part of a wider plot to topple the government.

Borissov further stressed the importance of "DPS – New Beginning" in the current political climate, declaring that without their support, crucial decisions like the budget would be impossible to pass. "Without Delyan Peevski, we can neither adopt a budget nor make any decisions," he stated, acknowledging the shift in political dynamics. His remarks came after Peevski announced his support for the government of Rosen Zhelyazkov, signaling a notable turn in alliances. Borissov's comments reflected a deep frustration with the political upheaval, particularly with the entry of new deputies, which he viewed as an orchestrated effort to weaken his party's position.

