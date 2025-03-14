Ukrainian Drones Strike Key Russian Oil Refinery, Fire Erupts

World » RUSSIA | March 14, 2025, Friday // 10:10
Bulgaria: Ukrainian Drones Strike Key Russian Oil Refinery, Fire Erupts

On the night of March 14, Ukrainian drones reportedly struck the Tuapse oil refinery in Russia's Krasnodar Krai, igniting a large fire at a gasoline storage tank. Regional Governor Veniamin Kondratiev confirmed the incident, stating that the fire covered an area of more than 1,000 square meters. Emergency services were quickly deployed to the scene, though the governor claimed there were no casualties. Local residents reported hearing multiple explosions, and Russian media suggested that debris from a downed drone may have caused the fire. However, the claims could not be independently verified, and Ukraine has yet to comment on the strike.

The Tuapse oil refinery, which processes 12 million tons of crude oil annually, is critical in supplying fuel for the Russian military. It has previously been targeted by Ukrainian forces, including a strike in late February. Ukrainian drone attacks have increasingly focused on Russian energy infrastructure, aiming to disrupt key revenue sources that fund Moscow's military efforts. This latest strike forms part of Kyiv’s broader strategy to target military and industrial assets deep within Russian territory.

In a separate development, the United States is set to resume the supply of high-precision GLSDB bombs to Ukraine. These munitions, which combine a GBU-39 aerial bomb with an M26 rocket motor, have a range of up to 100 miles (161 kilometers) and are designed to strike critical Russian logistical hubs and ammunition depots beyond the front lines. The bombs had previously faced challenges due to their vulnerability to Russian electronic warfare systems, but recent upgrades have improved their resilience to jamming. The deliveries of these modernized GLSDB bombs are expected in the coming days, and stockpiles are already in Europe.

Meanwhile, Russian authorities reported a massive drone assault earlier this week. On March 11, 74 Ukrainian drones were downed over Moscow, marking the largest drone attack on the Russian capital since the beginning of the full-scale war. Russia’s Defense Ministry also claimed to have intercepted a record 337 drones launched across multiple regions, including Kursk, Bryansk, and Belgorod. Despite these efforts, Ukraine's drone strikes continue to target vital Russian infrastructure, aiming to disrupt both military operations and economic resources supporting the ongoing conflict.

In addition to these strikes, the situation highlights Ukraine’s growing reliance on long-range drone technology and precision-guided munitions. As the war continues, the United States has also scaled back its provision of long-range ATACMS missiles to Ukraine, with the Ukrainian military reportedly running out of its stock by the end of January. The resumption of GLSDB bomb deliveries aims to fill this gap, providing Ukraine with advanced weaponry to maintain its strike capabilities against key Russian assets.

