From Spring to Winter: Bulgaria Faces 20-Degree Temperature Plunge Next Week

Bulgaria is set to experience a drastic temperature drop in the coming days, with a difference of more than 20 degrees between Saturday and Tuesday, according to climatologist Prof. Georgi Rachev. He noted that on March 15, temperatures could reach record highs of 28-30°C in some areas before a sharp cold front moves in.

The sudden drop in temperatures is attributed to alternating warm and cold fronts sweeping across Western Europe, Rachev explained in an interview with bTV. The shift is expected to bring significantly colder weather, particularly to western parts of the country, where snowfall is a possibility next week. However, it remains uncertain how much snow will accumulate.

The rapid temperature swing could also have an impact on vegetation, particularly in southern regions where some tree species have already started to bloom. The extent of the damage will depend on how low the minimum temperatures drop in the coming days.

Despite the impending cold, Rachev reassured winter sports enthusiasts that ski conditions would remain favorable at altitudes of 700-800 meters. He stated that those looking to hit the slopes could still enjoy a few more descents before the season fully comes to an end.