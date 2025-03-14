Will Russia Accept a Ceasefire in Ukraine or Just Stall for Time?

European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas has said that Russia is likely to accept the proposed 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine but may attempt to delay the process. Her comments followed Russian President Vladimir Putin’s statement that he generally agreed with the idea, though he raised several conditions.

Putin questioned how the ceasefire would be monitored and insisted that any truce must contribute to a lasting peace by addressing what he called the root causes of the conflict. Moscow continues to demand that Ukraine never join NATO, seeks a change in Kyiv’s leadership, and claims six Ukrainian regions as its own, despite not having full control over all of them.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky believes Putin has no intention of ending the war and is merely stalling. In his evening address, he said Putin was surrounding the ceasefire proposal with so many conditions that it would either be impossible to implement or significantly delayed. He accused Moscow of its usual tactic—never outright rejecting proposals but creating obstacles to prevent progress.

Andriy Yermak, the head of Ukraine’s presidential administration, reiterated that Kyiv is opposed to freezing the war, emphasizing that this position aligns fully with Washington’s stance. Both Ukraine and the Trump administration agree that Europe should play a role in any peace process.

U.S. President Donald Trump stated that it would be disappointing if Russia rejected the peace proposal. During a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, he reaffirmed that the U.S. would not allow Russia to attack its allies. Trump also noted that he has leverage over Putin but does not want to use it at this stage, adding that Putin’s remarks about the ceasefire were "promising but not complete."

Meanwhile, Washington has increased pressure on Moscow by imposing financial restrictions. As of this week, key Russian banks will no longer have access to U.S. payment systems. The move is part of sanctions designed to curb Russia’s revenue from gas and oil, initially introduced at the end of Joe Biden’s term and now enforced by the Trump administration.

Reports from U.S. intelligence indicate that Putin has not abandoned his ambitions in Ukraine. According to classified assessments seen by The Washington Post, he remains determined to assert control over Kyiv. Some officials believe that even if Russia agrees to a ceasefire, it will use the pause to regroup and rearm, potentially violating the truce and blaming Ukraine. Others suggest that while Putin’s long-term intentions remain unchanged, the specific conditions under which he might negotiate remain uncertain.

European intelligence assessments suggest Moscow views Trump as lacking firm principles and being susceptible to manipulation. They also warn that if a permanent ceasefire is reached, Russia may revert to its pre-2022 strategy of undermining Ukraine through economic pressure, diplomatic coercion, infiltration of key institutions, and influence operations via the Russian Orthodox Church.

On the ground, the situation remains tense. Putin suggested that a ceasefire would be in Ukraine’s best interest, allowing its forces to withdraw from besieged positions in Russia’s Kursk region. Russian sources claim to have taken control of additional settlements there, including Cherkasy and Porechnoye, though Kyiv has refrained from commenting on the situation. The Russian Defense Ministry alleged that Ukrainian troops had committed atrocities against civilians, but no evidence was provided.

While the U.S. has expressed willingness to oversee and verify a ceasefire, Zelensky insists that only Russia is complicating the process. He called for increased pressure on Putin, urging the international community to impose sanctions that would force Russia to end the war.