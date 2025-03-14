Putin Agrees to Ceasefire—But What Does Ukraine Have to Give Up?

Russian President Vladimir Putin stated on March 13 that Moscow is willing to accept the U.S.-proposed ceasefire in Ukraine but demands certain conditions before agreeing. During a press conference with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Putin insisted that the truce must include guarantees that Ukraine will not mobilize troops, train soldiers, or receive military aid during the ceasefire period.

Putin emphasized that the cessation of hostilities should address the root causes of the conflict, echoing Russia's long-standing narrative about its invasion of Ukraine. He also indicated that the ceasefire must be part of a broader effort to achieve lasting peace. While Russia has agreed to the U.S. proposal for a 30-day ceasefire, Putin raised concerns over how the ceasefire would be monitored, how violations would be assessed, and who would have the authority to enforce the truce along the extensive 2,000-kilometre front line.

The ceasefire offer came after Ukraine and Russia held talks in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, where Kyiv agreed to a temporary truce, contingent on Moscow's participation. The discussions also saw the U.S. resume crucial military and intelligence support for Ukraine, which had been suspended earlier in the week.

Putin stated that several critical details need to be worked out before the ceasefire can be formalized, particularly regarding the mechanisms of control and verification. He also mentioned the importance of determining who would assign blame for any potential violations of the truce. While the Russian leader expressed general support for the ceasefire proposal, he underlined that the conditions must be carefully addressed to ensure it leads to a durable peace agreement.

