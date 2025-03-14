On March 13, the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) ruled that Ukraine failed to take sufficient action to prevent and investigate the violent clashes in Odesa in May 2014. The case was based on seven applications submitted by 28 individuals, including 25 victims' relatives and three survivors, between 2016 and 2018.

The deadly violence occurred on May 2, 2014, when pro-Russian activists attacked a pro-EuroMaidan rally, leading to a violent confrontation. The attackers retreated to the Trade Unions House, where the situation escalated. Forty-two pro-EuroMaidan activists died after the building was set on fire during the clashes, while two pro-Ukrainian protesters were also killed by gunshots. A total of 48 people lost their lives in the violence.

The court emphasized the Ukrainian authorities' failure to prevent the violence and to take the necessary actions to stop it once it had broken out. It also criticized the lack of timely rescue efforts for those trapped in the fire and the failure to conduct an effective investigation into the events. The court acknowledged the role of Russian propaganda in fueling the violence, but agreed with the plaintiffs' claims that Ukraine's inaction and poor investigation were significant issues. As a result, the court ordered Ukraine to provide compensation to the victims' families.

The plaintiffs' claims, which included relatives from both sides of the conflict, accused the Ukrainian authorities of neglect. Russian propaganda has since used the Odesa violence to discredit the EuroMaidan Revolution, portraying it as a pro-Nazi movement, despite the broader context of the protests.

The EuroMaidan Revolution, which started in November 2013, was a response to President Viktor Yanukovych's refusal to sign an Association Agreement with the European Union, leading to mass protests in Kyiv's Maidan Nezalezhnosti square. The Ukrainian government responded with violent repression, including the use of lethal force by riot police, known as Berkut, resulting in over 100 deaths. The revolution ultimately forced Yanukovych to flee to Russia.

The ECHR ruling noted that Russian propaganda had distorted the events in Odesa and used them as a tool to vilify Ukraine and its pro-European movement, especially as the war with Russia escalated after 2022. The court suggested that a more transparent investigation by Ukrainian authorities could have helped counteract the false narratives surrounding the Odesa violence.

Finally, the court recommended that investigations into such incidents be conducted by an independent body, separate from law enforcement, to ensure impartiality. However, it dismissed claims that the Ukrainian authorities had been biased in investigating the deaths of those who opposed or supported EuroMaidan.