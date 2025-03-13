March 14 Forecast: Sunny with Rain in Northwest Bulgaria

Society » ENVIRONMENT | March 13, 2025, Thursday // 17:18
Bulgaria: March 14 Forecast: Sunny with Rain in Northwest Bulgaria Photo: Stella Ivanova

On March 14, Bulgaria will experience mostly sunny weather, with occasional cloud cover. However, in the northwest of the country, clouds will thicken in the afternoon, bringing rain showers. The southerly and southwesterly winds will range from moderate to strong. Temperatures will vary, with lows between 8°C and 13°C, while Sofia will see a low around 8°C. The highs will reach between 22°C and 27°C, with Sofia experiencing highs around 22°C.

Along the Black Sea coast, the weather will be mostly sunny, with broken clouds. Winds will be moderate and coming from the south-southwest. The highs along the coast will range between 20°C and 24°C, and the sea water temperature will be between 7°C and 8°C. Sea wave height is expected to be between 2 to 3 degrees on the Douglas scale.

In the mountains, the weather will remain mostly sunny with broken clouds. However, rain showers are expected in the western parts of the Balkan Mountains. The winds will be strong to gale-force, blowing from the west-southwest. The highs will reach around 14°C at 1,200 meters and around 6°C at 2,000 meters.

Source: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: weather, Bulgaria, temperatures

Related Articles:

Eurogroup Encourages Bulgaria’s 2026 Eurozone Ambitions

The Eurogroup has expressed its support for Bulgaria’s efforts to adopt the euro, encouraging the country to continue working toward meeting the necessary criteria

World » EU | March 13, 2025, Thursday // 16:40

Borissov: "Greatness" in Parliament Could Derail Bulgaria’s Eurozone Path

Boyko Borissov has warned that if the "Greatness" party enters parliament, it could jeopardize Bulgaria's chances of joining the eurozone

Politics | March 13, 2025, Thursday // 14:26

A Fairer World is Possible' Panel Held in Bulgaria

A panel titled "A Fairer World is Possible" was held in Bulgaria, Sofia.

Politics » Diplomacy | March 13, 2025, Thursday // 13:04

Bulgaria to Host New AI Factory as Part of Europe’s Innovation Push

Europe is expanding its artificial intelligence infrastructure with the addition of six new AI factories aimed at boosting innovation and technological leadership

World » EU | March 13, 2025, Thursday // 12:25

Early Estimates Suggest 'Greatness' Party Enters the Bulgarian Parliament

The "Greatness" political party appears to have crossed the 4% threshold for entering Bulgaria’s parliament, with early calculations suggesting they could secure 10 deputy seats

Politics | March 13, 2025, Thursday // 11:15

Bulgaria's 'Revival' Calls for Independent Analysis on Euro Adoption

The pro-Russian political party "Revival" has announced plans to propose that the Bulgarian National Assembly invite external experts to conduct an analysis of the potential effects of Bulgaria's entry into the eurozone

Politics | March 13, 2025, Thursday // 11:08
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Environment

Cloudy and Windy Thursday Across Bulgaria, Rain Expected in the Southwest

On Thursday, Bulgaria will experience predominantly cloudy weather, with rain expected in the southwestern regions and the mountainous areas

Society » Environment | March 12, 2025, Wednesday // 17:00

Bulgaria’s Weather on March 12: Mild Temperatures, Overcast Skies, and Rain in Some Areas

Southeast Bulgaria will see rain showers on March 12, while the rest of the country will experience predominantly overcast conditions

Society » Environment | March 11, 2025, Tuesday // 17:00

Warm Temperatures and Sunshine Expected on March 11 Across Bulgaria

On March 11, Bulgaria will experience mostly sunny weather, with clouds increasing in the afternoon

Society » Environment | March 10, 2025, Monday // 17:25

Bulgaria Braces for a Warm Week with Temperatures Reaching 28°C

During the night of March 10, clear skies and calm conditions are expected across Bulgaria

Society » Environment | March 9, 2025, Sunday // 19:09

Spring Warmth Continues: Sunny Skies and Comfortable Temperatures This Weekend

Over the weekend, Bulgaria will experience predominantly sunny weather with mild temperatures. Morning hours may bring low visibility

Society » Environment | March 7, 2025, Friday // 17:28

Bulgaria’s Weather on March 7: Warm Temperatures and Sunshine

On March 7, Bulgaria will experience predominantly sunny weather with scattered clouds

Society » Environment | March 6, 2025, Thursday // 17:00
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria