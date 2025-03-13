March 14 Forecast: Sunny with Rain in Northwest Bulgaria

On March 14, Bulgaria will experience mostly sunny weather, with occasional cloud cover. However, in the northwest of the country, clouds will thicken in the afternoon, bringing rain showers. The southerly and southwesterly winds will range from moderate to strong. Temperatures will vary, with lows between 8°C and 13°C, while Sofia will see a low around 8°C. The highs will reach between 22°C and 27°C, with Sofia experiencing highs around 22°C.

Along the Black Sea coast, the weather will be mostly sunny, with broken clouds. Winds will be moderate and coming from the south-southwest. The highs along the coast will range between 20°C and 24°C, and the sea water temperature will be between 7°C and 8°C. Sea wave height is expected to be between 2 to 3 degrees on the Douglas scale.

In the mountains, the weather will remain mostly sunny with broken clouds. However, rain showers are expected in the western parts of the Balkan Mountains. The winds will be strong to gale-force, blowing from the west-southwest. The highs will reach around 14°C at 1,200 meters and around 6°C at 2,000 meters.

Source: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)