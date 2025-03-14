Europe Faces Worst Measles Surge in 25 Years Amid Vaccine Gaps

The European Region is facing the highest number of measles cases in over 25 years, with 127,350 cases reported in 2024, double the number from 2023 and the highest since 1997, according to a joint analysis by UNICEF and WHO/Europe. This alarming increase has been attributed to the decline in vaccination coverage, which has yet to return to pre-pandemic levels. Children under five account for more than 40% of the cases, with over half requiring hospitalization. The preliminary data also reports 38 deaths as of early March 2025.

Measles cases in the Region had been steadily declining since 1997, with cases dropping to a low of 4,440 in 2016. However, after a resurgence in 2018 and 2019, when 89,000 and 106,000 cases were reported, the COVID-19 pandemic caused a significant setback in immunization efforts. As a result, both 2023 and 2024 saw a sharp rise in cases. With immunization rates still below pre-pandemic levels, the risk of further outbreaks remains high.

Dr. Hans Henri P. Kluge, WHO Regional Director for Europe, highlighted the urgency of addressing the situation, stating, "Without high vaccination rates, there is no health security." He called on all countries in Europe and Central Asia to enhance their vaccination efforts to combat this growing health threat. UNICEF Regional Director for Europe and Central Asia, Regina De Dominicis, also emphasized the need for urgent government action, including sustained investment in healthcare workers and vaccination services.

In 2024, the European Region accounted for one-third of the global measles cases. Approximately 500,000 children in the Region missed the first dose of the measles vaccine in 2023, exacerbating the problem. The spread of measles is not only deadly but can cause severe long-term health complications, including blindness, pneumonia, and encephalitis. Additionally, it weakens the immune system, making survivors vulnerable to other infections.

Countries like Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, North Macedonia, and Romania reported notably low vaccination rates for measles, with coverage in some areas falling below 70%. Romania, in particular, has seen the highest number of cases in the Region, with 30,692 reported in 2024, followed by Kazakhstan at 28,147 cases. These numbers underscore the urgent need for targeted action to address gaps in immunization coverage.

Globally, 359,521 measles cases were reported in 2024, with the virus continuing to spread across borders. UNICEF and WHO are working closely with governments, the European Union, and the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization to prevent and respond to outbreaks. Their efforts include training healthcare workers, strengthening immunization programs, and launching catch-up vaccination campaigns.

As part of their strategy, UNICEF and WHO are urging governments with active measles outbreaks to increase case finding, contact tracing, and conduct emergency vaccination campaigns. They stress the importance of addressing the root causes of outbreaks, which include gaps in health systems and uneven access to vaccines. The organizations also emphasize the need to build trust in vaccines, particularly among hesitant parents and marginalized communities, to ensure widespread immunization coverage. Countries without current outbreaks must remain vigilant by identifying immunity gaps and maintaining robust health systems to prevent future outbreaks.

Source: WHO Europe Region press release

