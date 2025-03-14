Russian presidential aide Nikolai Patrushev accused NATO of deliberately escalating tensions in the Baltic region, calling the alliance a threat to Russia’s security. Speaking to National Defense, a Russian military magazine, Patrushev claimed NATO’s naval forces were working to "block" Russia in the Baltic, while ignoring diplomatic engagement. He singled out the U.K. for provoking instability in the region, alleging that European NATO members were intentionally increasing regional tensions. Additionally, Patrushev made unsubstantiated claims that NATO was conducting cyberattacks on Russian ships' navigation systems, attempting to create maritime emergencies, including accidents and infrastructure failures.

His comments came amid rising concerns over potential hybrid operations in the Baltic, with NATO increasing its presence in response to damage to undersea cables. While some Russian-linked vessels have been detained in connection with these damages, there is still uncertainty among Western intelligence agencies regarding whether these incidents were acts of sabotage or accidental.

Tensions between NATO and Russia have escalated in recent months, especially since the alliance stepped up its military support for Ukraine. With both sides in a standoff, intelligence agencies have warned of the potential for a large-scale war in Europe within the next five years, citing Russia's increasingly aggressive posture.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky criticized Russia for not providing a meaningful response to the proposal for a 30-day ceasefire discussed during recent negotiations in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Zelensky said over a day had passed since the talks, and Russia had not offered any substantial reply. He expressed disappointment, emphasizing that this lack of response further demonstrated Russia’s intention to prolong the war and avoid peace. Zelensky remained hopeful that U.S. pressure would be enough to push Russia towards ending the conflict.

Ukraine had indicated its willingness to accept the 30-day ceasefire proposed by the U.S., with discussions involving air, sea, and land ceasefire provisions. Zelensky noted that Ukraine was prepared to engage in the proposed ceasefire, although concerns about control mechanisms remained a crucial aspect of the discussions. The U.S. had offered assistance in organizing the technical aspects of the ceasefire to ensure its proper implementation.

The ongoing stalemate reflects deep divisions between Russia and Ukraine, with Moscow’s refusal to engage in temporary truces and its call for a long-term settlement, while Kyiv continues to push for swift progress toward peace.