Eurogroup Encourages Bulgaria’s 2026 Eurozone Ambitions

March 14 Forecast: Sunny with Rain in Northwest Bulgaria
On March 14, Bulgaria will experience mostly sunny weather, with occasional cloud cover
The Eurogroup has expressed its support for Bulgaria’s efforts to adopt the euro, encouraging the country to continue working toward meeting the necessary criteria. This was stated in a letter from Eurogroup President Paschal Donohoe to European Council President António Costa ahead of the EU summit in Brussels on March 20, where economic and competitiveness issues will be discussed.
Donohoe highlighted the euro’s role as a stabilizing factor in uncertain times and noted that the Eurogroup continues to monitor the progress of non-eurozone countries in their efforts to join the currency union. He specifically pointed to Bulgaria’s advances in its plan to introduce the euro in 2026, acknowledging the country’s request for an assessment from the European Commission and the European Central Bank (ECB) regarding its convergence with the eurozone.
The assessment is expected to be conducted this spring, with institutions evaluating whether Bulgaria meets the necessary economic criteria. Donohoe emphasized the Eurogroup’s recognition of Bulgaria’s commitment and encouraged further steps to ensure sustainable convergence with the eurozone.
Belgian federal police conducted a series of raids across Belgium, including the regions of Wallonia and Flanders, as well as in Portugal, as part of an ongoing investigation into alleged corruption within the European Parliament
Europe is expanding its artificial intelligence infrastructure with the addition of six new AI factories aimed at boosting innovation and technological leadership
Polish President Andrzej Duda has urged the United States to deploy nuclear weapons on Polish soil to strengthen deterrence against potential Russian aggression
A European Commission spokesperson confirmed today that no individual EU country will have the power to veto decisions regarding the EU’s rearmament proposal
The European Commission has once again urged Bulgaria to fully comply with the EU Directive on the right to information in criminal proceedings
Over the past five years, NATO members in Europe have more than doubled their arms imports, with the majority coming from the United States
Bulgaria's Perperikon: A European Counterpart to Peru's Machu Picchu
Bulgarians Among EU's Least Frequent Vacationers, Struggling with Affordability