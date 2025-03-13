Eurogroup Encourages Bulgaria’s 2026 Eurozone Ambitions

The Eurogroup has expressed its support for Bulgaria’s efforts to adopt the euro, encouraging the country to continue working toward meeting the necessary criteria. This was stated in a letter from Eurogroup President Paschal Donohoe to European Council President António Costa ahead of the EU summit in Brussels on March 20, where economic and competitiveness issues will be discussed.

Donohoe highlighted the euro’s role as a stabilizing factor in uncertain times and noted that the Eurogroup continues to monitor the progress of non-eurozone countries in their efforts to join the currency union. He specifically pointed to Bulgaria’s advances in its plan to introduce the euro in 2026, acknowledging the country’s request for an assessment from the European Commission and the European Central Bank (ECB) regarding its convergence with the eurozone.

The assessment is expected to be conducted this spring, with institutions evaluating whether Bulgaria meets the necessary economic criteria. Donohoe emphasized the Eurogroup’s recognition of Bulgaria’s commitment and encouraged further steps to ensure sustainable convergence with the eurozone.