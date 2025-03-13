Bulgaria's President: Machine Voting is Key to Restoring Trust in Elections

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev emphasized the need for a radical change in the electoral process, arguing that full implementation of machine voting could help restore public trust in elections. Speaking to students at Plovdiv’s Paisii Hilendarski University, he pointed out the widespread errors made by members of section election commissions, which, in his view, undermine the integrity of the voting process.

Radev expressed concerns that recent events have led institutions to delegitimize one another, further eroding confidence in the electoral system. This, he warned, has caused a significant number of citizens to disengage from voting, which he deemed unacceptable for a democratic country. Fair elections, he stressed, are the foundation of democracy, and restoring faith in the process is essential.

According to the president, the government must earn the trust of young people by demonstrating integrity, acting from principled positions, and prioritizing the common good over personal gain. Without honesty and transparency, he warned, leadership based on manipulation and self-interest would only push citizens further away from political engagement.