New Corruption Scandal in the European Parliament: Huawei at the Center of Allegations

Belgian federal police conducted a series of raids across Belgium, including the regions of Wallonia and Flanders, as well as in Portugal, as part of an ongoing investigation into alleged corruption within the European Parliament. Authorities suspect that bribes were paid to Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) and their associates in exchange for lobbying efforts benefiting the Chinese technology company Huawei. Several individuals have been taken in for questioning, while investigators continue to monitor a group of 15 current and former MEPs.

According to Belgian prosecutors, the corruption scheme dates back to 2021 and is believed to have been carried out discreetly under the guise of commercial lobbying. Investigators allege that bribery took multiple forms, including direct payments for political influence, luxury gifts, funded travel and restaurant expenses, as well as invitations to high-profile events such as football matches. The goal was to advance Huawei’s business interests in the European market by shaping political decision-making in its favor.

Belgian media report that police also searched Huawei’s EU headquarters, following concerns that the company sought to exert influence within the European Parliament. Officials have yet to disclose the names of those involved, but the European Parliament has acknowledged the investigation, stating that it is taking the situation seriously and will cooperate fully with authorities.

Victor Negrescu, Vice President of the European Parliament responsible for transparency and anti-corruption measures, called the allegations deeply troubling. "We cannot allow those accused of corruption to influence legislation and decision-making in the EU," he stated. Meanwhile, the European Commission noted that in 2023, it had already advised member states to remove Huawei equipment from critical infrastructure over security concerns but declined to comment directly on the investigation.

This marks the second major corruption scandal involving the European Parliament in recent years. In late 2022, the "Qatargate" scandal erupted, revealing that MEPs and their associates had allegedly accepted bribes from Qatar and Morocco to push favorable policies. The latest revelations suggest that systemic corruption within EU institutions remains an ongoing concern.