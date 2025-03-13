New Corruption Scandal in the European Parliament: Huawei at the Center of Allegations

World » EU | March 13, 2025, Thursday // 15:02
Bulgaria: New Corruption Scandal in the European Parliament: Huawei at the Center of Allegations

Belgian federal police conducted a series of raids across Belgium, including the regions of Wallonia and Flanders, as well as in Portugal, as part of an ongoing investigation into alleged corruption within the European Parliament. Authorities suspect that bribes were paid to Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) and their associates in exchange for lobbying efforts benefiting the Chinese technology company Huawei. Several individuals have been taken in for questioning, while investigators continue to monitor a group of 15 current and former MEPs.

According to Belgian prosecutors, the corruption scheme dates back to 2021 and is believed to have been carried out discreetly under the guise of commercial lobbying. Investigators allege that bribery took multiple forms, including direct payments for political influence, luxury gifts, funded travel and restaurant expenses, as well as invitations to high-profile events such as football matches. The goal was to advance Huawei’s business interests in the European market by shaping political decision-making in its favor.

Belgian media report that police also searched Huawei’s EU headquarters, following concerns that the company sought to exert influence within the European Parliament. Officials have yet to disclose the names of those involved, but the European Parliament has acknowledged the investigation, stating that it is taking the situation seriously and will cooperate fully with authorities.

Victor Negrescu, Vice President of the European Parliament responsible for transparency and anti-corruption measures, called the allegations deeply troubling. "We cannot allow those accused of corruption to influence legislation and decision-making in the EU," he stated. Meanwhile, the European Commission noted that in 2023, it had already advised member states to remove Huawei equipment from critical infrastructure over security concerns but declined to comment directly on the investigation.

This marks the second major corruption scandal involving the European Parliament in recent years. In late 2022, the "Qatargate" scandal erupted, revealing that MEPs and their associates had allegedly accepted bribes from Qatar and Morocco to push favorable policies. The latest revelations suggest that systemic corruption within EU institutions remains an ongoing concern.

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: European parliament, corruption, EU, Huawei

Related Articles:

European Parliament Calls for Increased Aid and Swift EU Accession for Ukraine

In a resolution adopted on Wednesday, the European Parliament emphasized that the EU must become a stronger ally for Ukraine and help secure its right to self-defense against Russian aggression

World » Ukraine | March 12, 2025, Wednesday // 17:10

European Commission: Separate Countries Can't Block Rearmament

A European Commission spokesperson confirmed today that no individual EU country will have the power to veto decisions regarding the EU’s rearmament proposal

World » EU | March 12, 2025, Wednesday // 15:02

Coface Warns of Global Economic Risks as Divergence Between US and Europe Widens

According to Coface’s latest analysis, while the global uncertainty surrounding the high number of elections last year is easing, the overall economic landscape remains uncertain, with significant risks ahead

Business | March 12, 2025, Wednesday // 10:10

EU Hits Back: Retaliatory Tariffs Target US Exports

The European Union has announced retaliatory measures against the United States in response to new tariffs on steel and aluminum imports imposed by Washington

World » EU | March 12, 2025, Wednesday // 09:11

Investor Optimism in Eurozone Rises Sharply as US Confidence Plummets

Investor sentiment in the eurozone saw a significant improvement in March

World » EU | March 10, 2025, Monday // 15:08

Bulgaria's Unemployment Rate Drops to 3.9% in January 2025

Bulgaria's unemployment rate fell to 3.9% in January 2025, down slightly from 4.0% in December 202

Business | March 10, 2025, Monday // 07:39
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from EU

Eurogroup Encourages Bulgaria’s 2026 Eurozone Ambitions

The Eurogroup has expressed its support for Bulgaria’s efforts to adopt the euro, encouraging the country to continue working toward meeting the necessary criteria

World » EU | March 13, 2025, Thursday // 16:40

Bulgaria to Host New AI Factory as Part of Europe’s Innovation Push

Europe is expanding its artificial intelligence infrastructure with the addition of six new AI factories aimed at boosting innovation and technological leadership

World » EU | March 13, 2025, Thursday // 12:25

Poland Seeks US Nuclear Weapons Deployment for Enhanced Security

Polish President Andrzej Duda has urged the United States to deploy nuclear weapons on Polish soil to strengthen deterrence against potential Russian aggression

World » EU | March 13, 2025, Thursday // 10:02

European Commission: Separate Countries Can't Block Rearmament

A European Commission spokesperson confirmed today that no individual EU country will have the power to veto decisions regarding the EU’s rearmament proposal

World » EU | March 12, 2025, Wednesday // 15:02

EU Urges Bulgaria to Fully Implement Right to Information in Criminal Cases

The European Commission has once again urged Bulgaria to fully comply with the EU Directive on the right to information in criminal proceedings

World » EU | March 12, 2025, Wednesday // 14:17

Europe Doubles Arms Imports, Deepening Dependence on US Weapons

Over the past five years, NATO members in Europe have more than doubled their arms imports, with the majority coming from the United States

World » EU | March 12, 2025, Wednesday // 12:53
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria