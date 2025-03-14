Russia Rejects U.S. Ceasefire Proposal, Calls It a 'Respite' for Ukraine

World » RUSSIA | March 13, 2025, Thursday // 14:38
Bulgaria: Russia Rejects U.S. Ceasefire Proposal, Calls It a 'Respite' for Ukraine Vladimir Putin and Yuri Ushakov

Russia has reiterated its opposition to a temporary ceasefire in Ukraine, with Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov stating that Moscow is focused on achieving a long-term settlement rather than a short-term truce. His comments came as reports emerged that U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, arrived in Moscow for discussions on a proposed 30-day ceasefire.

Ushakov emphasized that Russia does not view the U.S. ceasefire proposal as a step toward peace but rather as a means of allowing Ukraine's military to regroup. He said he communicated this position to U.S. National Security Advisor Mike Waltz, adding that Putin is expected to clarify Russia’s stance on the issue later on March 13.

The Trump administration had previously called Ukraine’s NATO aspirations unrealistic, and Ushakov claimed that both he and Waltz agreed that Kyiv’s membership in the alliance should not be included in negotiations over a settlement. Russia has consistently insisted that barring Ukraine from joining NATO is a key condition in any peace talks.

While the Kremlin remains silent on its formal response to the ceasefire proposal, Russian officials acknowledged that U.S. representatives were in Moscow for discussions. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed their presence but declined to disclose details regarding Russia’s official position.

The Ukrainian government agreed to the 30-day ceasefire plan during negotiations in Jeddah on March 11, provided that Russia also commits to it. Following Ukraine’s acceptance, Washington resumed military and intelligence support for Kyiv.

U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham has warned that if Moscow rejects the ceasefire proposal, Congress will push for further sanctions targeting Russia, as well as countries continuing to trade with it in oil, gas, and uranium.

In the past, Moscow has rejected temporary ceasefires that could freeze the conflict along the existing front lines. Russian nationalist commentators and pro-war figures have already spoken out against the U.S.-backed truce, viewing it as a strategic disadvantage for Russia.

Meanwhile, Russian media reported that Witkoff’s plane landed at Moscow’s Vnukovo Airport on March 13. Peskov had earlier confirmed that U.S. officials were arriving for discussions, though he refrained from revealing the Kremlin’s stance on peace efforts. Witkoff is expected to present Moscow with the outcome of the Jeddah talks, where Ukrainian representatives signaled their willingness to pause hostilities for 30 days if Russia reciprocates.

Russia » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Russia, Ukraine, ceasefire

Related Articles:

ECHR Rules Ukraine Failed to Prevent and Investigate Odesa Violence in 2014

On March 13, the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) ruled that Ukraine failed to take sufficient action to prevent and investigate the violent clashes in Odesa in May 2014

World » Ukraine | March 14, 2025, Friday // 23:00

Putin Agrees to Ceasefire—But What Does Ukraine Have to Give Up?

Russian President Vladimir Putin stated on March 13 that Moscow is willing to accept the U.S.-proposed ceasefire in Ukraine but demands certain conditions before agreeing

World » Ukraine | March 13, 2025, Thursday // 18:26

Putin Aide Claims NATO Provoking Instability in Baltic Region

Russian presidential aide Nikolai Patrushev accused NATO of deliberately escalating tensions in the Baltic region, calling the alliance a threat to Russia’s security.

World » Russia | March 13, 2025, Thursday // 16:42

European Parliament Calls for Increased Aid and Swift EU Accession for Ukraine

In a resolution adopted on Wednesday, the European Parliament emphasized that the EU must become a stronger ally for Ukraine and help secure its right to self-defense against Russian aggression

World » Ukraine | March 12, 2025, Wednesday // 17:10

Russia Unlikely to Accept Short-Term Ceasefire Amid Battlefield Gains

Russian President Vladimir Putin is unlikely to accept the proposed 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine

World » Russia | March 12, 2025, Wednesday // 13:06

Bulgaria Supports Russia-Ukraine Ceasefire Agreement Proposed in Jeddah

Bulgaria has expressed its support for the ceasefire agreement proposed by the United States and Ukraine in Jeddah

Politics | March 12, 2025, Wednesday // 11:21
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Russia

Putin Aide Claims NATO Provoking Instability in Baltic Region

Russian presidential aide Nikolai Patrushev accused NATO of deliberately escalating tensions in the Baltic region, calling the alliance a threat to Russia’s security.

World » Russia | March 13, 2025, Thursday // 16:42

Putin Visits Kursk as Russia Claims Gains, Ukraine Vows to Hold Defense

Russian President Vladimir Putin visited a command post in the Kursk region, where he received a briefing from Army General Valery Gerasimov, Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces

World » Russia | March 13, 2025, Thursday // 08:58

Fighting Intensifies as Russian Troops Advance on Ukrainian-Held Sudzha in Kursk

Russian troops have reportedly launched an assault on the Ukrainian-held town of Sudzha in Russia's Kursk Oblast, marking a significant escalation in the conflict

World » Russia | March 12, 2025, Wednesday // 13:12

Russia Unlikely to Accept Short-Term Ceasefire Amid Battlefield Gains

Russian President Vladimir Putin is unlikely to accept the proposed 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine

World » Russia | March 12, 2025, Wednesday // 13:06

Russia Responds to Ukraine-US Talks, Emphasizing Moscow's Central Role

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova responded to the ongoing talks between Ukraine and the US in Saudi Arabia

World » Russia | March 12, 2025, Wednesday // 10:25

Explosions, Fire, and Panic: Russia Reels from Devastating Drone Assault

Ukraine launched a large-scale drone attack on Moscow early Tuesday

World » Russia | March 11, 2025, Tuesday // 09:09
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria