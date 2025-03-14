Russia Rejects U.S. Ceasefire Proposal, Calls It a 'Respite' for Ukraine

Russia has reiterated its opposition to a temporary ceasefire in Ukraine, with Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov stating that Moscow is focused on achieving a long-term settlement rather than a short-term truce. His comments came as reports emerged that U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, arrived in Moscow for discussions on a proposed 30-day ceasefire.

Ushakov emphasized that Russia does not view the U.S. ceasefire proposal as a step toward peace but rather as a means of allowing Ukraine's military to regroup. He said he communicated this position to U.S. National Security Advisor Mike Waltz, adding that Putin is expected to clarify Russia’s stance on the issue later on March 13.

The Trump administration had previously called Ukraine’s NATO aspirations unrealistic, and Ushakov claimed that both he and Waltz agreed that Kyiv’s membership in the alliance should not be included in negotiations over a settlement. Russia has consistently insisted that barring Ukraine from joining NATO is a key condition in any peace talks.

While the Kremlin remains silent on its formal response to the ceasefire proposal, Russian officials acknowledged that U.S. representatives were in Moscow for discussions. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed their presence but declined to disclose details regarding Russia’s official position.

The Ukrainian government agreed to the 30-day ceasefire plan during negotiations in Jeddah on March 11, provided that Russia also commits to it. Following Ukraine’s acceptance, Washington resumed military and intelligence support for Kyiv.

U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham has warned that if Moscow rejects the ceasefire proposal, Congress will push for further sanctions targeting Russia, as well as countries continuing to trade with it in oil, gas, and uranium.

In the past, Moscow has rejected temporary ceasefires that could freeze the conflict along the existing front lines. Russian nationalist commentators and pro-war figures have already spoken out against the U.S.-backed truce, viewing it as a strategic disadvantage for Russia.

Meanwhile, Russian media reported that Witkoff’s plane landed at Moscow’s Vnukovo Airport on March 13. Peskov had earlier confirmed that U.S. officials were arriving for discussions, though he refrained from revealing the Kremlin’s stance on peace efforts. Witkoff is expected to present Moscow with the outcome of the Jeddah talks, where Ukrainian representatives signaled their willingness to pause hostilities for 30 days if Russia reciprocates.