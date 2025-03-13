Borissov: "Greatness" in Parliament Could Derail Bulgaria’s Eurozone Path

Politics | March 13, 2025, Thursday // 14:26
Bulgaria: Borissov: "Greatness" in Parliament Could Derail Bulgaria’s Eurozone Path

Boyko Borissov has warned that if the "Greatness" party enters parliament, it could jeopardize Bulgaria's chances of joining the eurozone. Speaking in the corridors of the National Assembly, the GERB leader refrained from directly commenting on the Constitutional Court's upcoming decision but suggested that the parliamentary landscape could shift significantly.

Borissov implied that the inclusion of "Greatness" in the legislature would create further instability, hindering Bulgaria's path to euro adoption. According to him, the situation is being deliberately complicated to fuel chaos and disrupt key national priorities.

He also raised concerns over the disappearance of votes from certain polling stations under review, calling for an investigation by the prosecutor's office and the National Security Agency. Borissov questioned who should be held accountable for the missing ballots and why blame was being shifted onto him. He suggested that authorities must determine how and why election materials went missing, emphasizing the need to clarify who accessed the secured areas where the ballots were stored.

Regarding the recent state budget vote, Borissov dismissed claims that GERB had relied on the "DPS-New Beginning" party for its passage. He insisted that the budget had been approved with the support of the ruling coalition and the DPS under Ahmed Dogan, rather than any behind-the-scenes negotiations.

He also acknowledged that if "Greatness" joins the National Assembly, it could impact the ruling majority, potentially obstructing the appointment of key regulatory bodies. Borissov admitted that securing the necessary votes for these appointments could become a challenge, depending on the new parliamentary arithmetic.

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Borissov, greatness, Bulgaria, Eurozone

Related Articles:

Bulgarian Constitutional Court Rules 16 MPs' Election Invalid, "Greatness" Party Gains Seat

The Bulgarian Constitutional Court has declared the election of 16 members of parliament invalid following a review of the election process

Politics | March 13, 2025, Thursday // 18:16

March 14 Forecast: Sunny with Rain in Northwest Bulgaria

On March 14, Bulgaria will experience mostly sunny weather, with occasional cloud cover

Society » Environment | March 13, 2025, Thursday // 17:18

Eurogroup Encourages Bulgaria’s 2026 Eurozone Ambitions

The Eurogroup has expressed its support for Bulgaria’s efforts to adopt the euro, encouraging the country to continue working toward meeting the necessary criteria

World » EU | March 13, 2025, Thursday // 16:40

A Fairer World is Possible' Panel Held in Bulgaria

A panel titled "A Fairer World is Possible" was held in Bulgaria, Sofia.

Politics » Diplomacy | March 13, 2025, Thursday // 13:04

Bulgaria to Host New AI Factory as Part of Europe’s Innovation Push

Europe is expanding its artificial intelligence infrastructure with the addition of six new AI factories aimed at boosting innovation and technological leadership

World » EU | March 13, 2025, Thursday // 12:25

Early Estimates Suggest 'Greatness' Party Enters the Bulgarian Parliament

The "Greatness" political party appears to have crossed the 4% threshold for entering Bulgaria’s parliament, with early calculations suggesting they could secure 10 deputy seats

Politics | March 13, 2025, Thursday // 11:15
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Bulgarian Constitutional Court Rules 16 MPs' Election Invalid, "Greatness" Party Gains Seat

The Bulgarian Constitutional Court has declared the election of 16 members of parliament invalid following a review of the election process

Politics | March 13, 2025, Thursday // 18:16

Bulgaria's President: Machine Voting is Key to Restoring Trust in Elections

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev emphasized the need for a radical change in the electoral process, arguing that full implementation of machine voting could help restore public trust in elections

Politics | March 13, 2025, Thursday // 15:05

A Fairer World is Possible' Panel Held in Bulgaria

A panel titled "A Fairer World is Possible" was held in Bulgaria, Sofia.

Politics » Diplomacy | March 13, 2025, Thursday // 13:04

Early Estimates Suggest 'Greatness' Party Enters the Bulgarian Parliament

The "Greatness" political party appears to have crossed the 4% threshold for entering Bulgaria’s parliament, with early calculations suggesting they could secure 10 deputy seats

Politics | March 13, 2025, Thursday // 11:15

Bulgaria's 'Revival' Calls for Independent Analysis on Euro Adoption

The pro-Russian political party "Revival" has announced plans to propose that the Bulgarian National Assembly invite external experts to conduct an analysis of the potential effects of Bulgaria's entry into the eurozone

Politics | March 13, 2025, Thursday // 11:08

Macedonian PM Accuses Bulgaria of Interference, Sofia Halts Railway Project

The Bulgarian government has decided to redirect funds originally intended for railway infrastructure connecting Bulgaria and North Macedonia towards the completion of domestic railway projects

Politics | March 13, 2025, Thursday // 09:23
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria