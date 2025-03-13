Borissov: "Greatness" in Parliament Could Derail Bulgaria’s Eurozone Path

Boyko Borissov has warned that if the "Greatness" party enters parliament, it could jeopardize Bulgaria's chances of joining the eurozone. Speaking in the corridors of the National Assembly, the GERB leader refrained from directly commenting on the Constitutional Court's upcoming decision but suggested that the parliamentary landscape could shift significantly.

Borissov implied that the inclusion of "Greatness" in the legislature would create further instability, hindering Bulgaria's path to euro adoption. According to him, the situation is being deliberately complicated to fuel chaos and disrupt key national priorities.

He also raised concerns over the disappearance of votes from certain polling stations under review, calling for an investigation by the prosecutor's office and the National Security Agency. Borissov questioned who should be held accountable for the missing ballots and why blame was being shifted onto him. He suggested that authorities must determine how and why election materials went missing, emphasizing the need to clarify who accessed the secured areas where the ballots were stored.

Regarding the recent state budget vote, Borissov dismissed claims that GERB had relied on the "DPS-New Beginning" party for its passage. He insisted that the budget had been approved with the support of the ruling coalition and the DPS under Ahmed Dogan, rather than any behind-the-scenes negotiations.

He also acknowledged that if "Greatness" joins the National Assembly, it could impact the ruling majority, potentially obstructing the appointment of key regulatory bodies. Borissov admitted that securing the necessary votes for these appointments could become a challenge, depending on the new parliamentary arithmetic.